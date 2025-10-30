Ruskin Veterans Day Parade ready to roll

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the annual Ruskin Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 8—and you’re invited to join this patriotic, community-wide celebration.

Last year, the chamber stepped up and assumed responsibility for planning and organizing the event, but the devastating impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton forced its cancellation.

Now for the 47th time, it’s set to roll, and according to organizers, it’s going to be the best one yet.

“This parade is for everyone—new and longtime residents alike,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “Ruskin has a long-standing tradition of honoring its Veterans, and we’re privileged to be part of it.”

The procession will start at 11 a.m. at 5th Street Southeast and continue northbound on U.S. 41 for six blocks.

“We look forward to seeing families, friends and neighbors turn out to line the street to wave American flags, cheer and enjoy the parade,” Davis said.

The Military Family Support Trust in Sun City Center is serving as the parade’s title sponsor. Davis said the group’s generous donation was essential for covering increased security and other expenses this year—without it, the event simply wouldn’t have been possible.

The parade will be led by Retired Marine Lance Cpl. John “J.T.” Doody, this year’s grand marshal. Critically wounded in 2007 while serving on the front lines in Afghanistan, he was shot three times in combat and endured a long, grueling recovery that left him permanently paralyzed. His experience deeply reflects the strength and sacrifice shared by all who served.

Veterans and military organizations, pirate krewes, local businesses, judicial candidates, area dignitaries and a variety of nonprofit groups will be among the wide array of participants. Ruskin honorary mayor Tom Campbell will also take part.

Here’s a partial list of the particiapnts:

• Ruskin VFW Post Memorial Post 6287 Color Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 75, Military Family Support; Military Brats United, World War II Veterans; Sons and Daughters of Confederate Veterans, VFW 6287 Riders Group.

• Buddy Poppy King Connor Clay and Buddy Poppy Queen Kensley Waldrop.

• Lennard High School JROTC, East Bay High School JROTC and Sumner High School JROTC.

• SouthShore Marauders; Sea Save Yours; Krewe of Santa Margarita; Krewe of Sir Henry Morgan; District of No-Mad Nation; SkallyWags Jeep Krewe; and 1st U.S. Volunteer Calvary Regiment, Tampa Rough Riders.

• Lennard High School Marching Band.

• Judicial candidates Dawn Myers, Nina McGucken Alvarez, Sara Peacock.

• Bob Henriquez Property Appraiser, Ruskin Woman’s Club, Commissioner/Veteran Josh Wostal.

• Egypt Shrine, SCC Emergency Squad, E.C.H.O., Girls of the World LLC, Ruskin Moose Lodge 813, SS Recovery Club.

• Little Manatee Girl Scouts, Ruskin Christian School, Kids R Kids, First Baptist Church.

• Hillsborough College SouthShore, South County Career Center.

• Mission BBQ, SCC Funeral Home, Meister Law Group, Sun City Senior Care, Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and more.

Immediately following the parade, Ruskin VFW Post 6287 will host the awards presentations at 5120 U.S. 41 N, Apollo Beach. Winners will have been chosen by a panel of four judges during the parade. It includes Michael Owe, Florida House representative; Jennifer China, Hillsborough College SouthShore president; Sean Andrews, SouthShore Chamber president/Veteran; and Heath Fleener Veteran and executive director of Retreat for Heroes.

For more information, call the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce at 813-645-1366 or email melanie@southshorechamberofcommerce.org/.