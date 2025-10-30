Pelican Players to unleash comedic match made in mayhem

By LOIS KINDLE

The Pelican Players will bring Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple: Female Version to life at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, Nov. 14–16.

Featuring lots of one-liners, physical humor and comedic tension, this witty twist on the classic comedy features two women in the lead roles.

Florence Unger and Olive Madison are longtime friends who couldn’t be more different. Olive is a carefree, irresponsible slob, who offers to share her New York City apartment with Florence, a compulsively tidy bundle of nerves, just recently ousted by her fed-up husband.

The pairing of these two mismatched roommates results in a collision course of clashing habits and hilarious misunderstandings. The resulting domestic chaos delivers nonstop laughs.

The Odd Couple, Female Version is the Pelican Players’ third main-stage production of the year.

“We chose it because we liked its interesting twist on the original play and film,” said assistant director Ruth Lake, speaking on behalf of vacationing director Julie Ramsey. “The cast members are matched perfectly to their characters. They’re working very hard to make the show an enjoyable experience for the community. The play is very funny.”

“We know the audience will enjoy the performance and have a great time with friends and family.”

Ramsey agreed.

“I hope this show brings the audience joy, a few belly laughs and maybe, even, a reminder that friendship can thrive in the most unlikely circumstances,” she wrote in the playbill. “Friendship isn’t always neat and tidy — but it sure can be funny.”

Audiences from Sun City Center and all surrounding communities will have four opportunities to see the play: Friday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15, at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16, at 1:30. The doors open 30 minutes before curtain.

Tickets are on sale now at the Kings Point Box Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays. They’ll also be sold for cash only at the door. Admission is $18 for evening performances and $15 for matinees.

Reserved, cabaret-style or open, bleacher seating is available; BYO drinks and snacks.

All performances are at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, in Sun City Center.

The cast includes Mary Anne Mosley-Sapia as Florence and Lucy Malacos as Olive, in the lead roles, and supporting actors, Shirley Walker, Alesia Bischoff, Sue Bernagozzi, Suzie Potratz, Bob Horvath and Wayne Keyes.

Sandra Foell-Goldman is the play’s stage manager and James Williams and Kevin Steinke, its set designers and construction leads.

Founded in 1981, Pelican Players Community Theater of Sun City Center is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the dramatic arts through local stage productions and special theater presentations. Its scholarship fund with the Community Foundation Tampa Bay benefits area high school graduates pursuing college degrees in the performing arts.