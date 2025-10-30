Obituaries for the week of October 30, 2025

Lyle Ray Laartz

Lyle Ray Laartz, aged 85, passed away October 21, 2025, at South Shore Hospital, Sun City Center, FL, with family by his side. He had survived a diagnosis of gastric cancer for two years but not the effects of radiation and kidney disease. Lyle was born in Anita, Iowa, on August 15, 1940. He attended a rural country school through 8th grade and graduated from Anita High School in 1958. On the family farm, he learned the value of hard work throughout high school and college. He graduated in 1962 from Iowa State University with a civil engineering degree. In 1961 he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Hamann, and they began a life together in Ames, Clear Lake, and Charles City, IA, before retiring to Lake of the Ozarks, MO, and Sun City Center, FL.

He was very proud of the accomplishments of his three children, six grandchildren and four-great grandchildren. He served two Northern Iowa counties as county engineer, overseeing the construction of roads and bridges and snow removal for 39 years. He was named Iowa County Engineer of the Year and served as president of the organization. He was a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge and Masonic Lodge. He served two years as exalted ruler of the Charles City Elks Lodge, 18 years as HOA president at Lake of the Ozarks and was a former driver for the Good Samaritan organization in Sun City Center. He was active in the United Methodist churches, serving on various committees and enjoyed participating in the contemporary music program. Lyle enjoyed entertaining friends at the Hillbilly Open Golf Tournament at the lake. He was an actor in several comedy plays at the Sunrise Beach Little Theatre, Sunrise Beach, MO. He was a voracious reader, having an extensive collection of books, which he donated to the local library when he moved to Florida full time. He lovingly made doll furniture for his granddaughters’ enjoyment and countless others, including donations to families at Christmas time. He was captain of the ship over the years to the enjoyment of many with the boat rides, water skiing lessons and inner tubing.

Lyle quickly made friends wherever he went and was often surrounded by friendly faces.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Karen, of 64 years; sons, Brian (Brenda) (Longmont, CO), and Brent (Tampa, FL), and daughter, Amy (Fort Collins, CO); grandchildren, Brooke (Shane) Ewing, Brianna (Luke) Lahman, Jaeda and Jackson Dean, Porter and Emily Laartz; and four great-grandchildren, Addison, Ori, Rhory and Maya; sister-in-law, Sharon Ticknor; several nieces and nephews; and his lazyboy buddy, always by his side, Bella, a 10 lb. Shipoo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Myrtle Laartz; sisters, Yvonne Voss and Marlene Hess; brothers-in laws, Keith Ticknor, Raymond Voss and Charles Hess; and two nephews and a niece.

The family is especially thankful to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad for their support and transportation to and from the dialysis center three days a week, and, also, very thankful to all the doctors and nurses.

Bonnie Nettlow Franko

Bonnie Marie Nettlow Franko received her wings at Life Path Hospice, Sun City Center, FL, on October 21, 2025.

Born on October 31, 1961, in Coral Gables, FL, Bonnie spent most of her life in the Ruskin, Sun City Center area. She graduated from East Bay High School in 1980. Bonnie had a loving, giving heart. She loved helping others and finding small treasures to share. Her empathy was astonishing.

Bonnie leaves behind two sisters and their husbands, Doni and Craig Doty, of Sun City Center, FL, and Dani and Keith Norris, of Inverness, FL, along with her niece, Sage Nettlow, and her beloved cat, Dolly. She will be joining her parents, Andy & Gayle Nettlow, on the other side.

There will be a celebration of life on Bonnie’s 64th birthday, October 31, 2025, in the Caper Room at the Atrium, 945A North Course Lane, Sun City Center, FL 33573 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Camellia Ann Benscoter

Camellia Ann Benscoter, 84, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2025. She was born on September 25, 1941, in Roanoke, Virginia.

“Ann,” as she was known by family and friends, graduated in 1960 from Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida, and was a homemaker and bookkeeper throughout her life.

On October 16, 1960, in Sarasota, Florida, she married Garey Benscoter. Their marriage spanned more than 64 years, and together they raised sons, Robert Lee and Steven Troy.

Camellia was preceded in death by her father, Milton Lee Abbott, and mother, Sylvia Catherine Barnhart. She is survived by her loving, devoted husband and sons, Robert (Darrel) and Troy (Nicolle); two grandchildren, Jordan Ann Torres (Matthew), and Zachary Benscoter (Kathryn); two great-grandchildren, Lucas Matthew Torres and Cooper Troy Benscoter; and two brothers, Thomas and James Abbott.

Per Ann’s request, a private celebration of life will be held.