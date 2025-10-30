Buckets, burgers and bingo: the hunt is on

By LOIS KINDLE

After last year’s cancellation caused by Hurricane Milton, the 7th Annual Treasure Hunt at the Little Manatee River State Park is back and better than ever. Join the Friends of the Park, Nov. 15, for a day packed with adventure, prizes and community spirit.

The fun begins at the park’s Event Field at 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma. The gates open at 8 a.m., and registration for the competition is available from 8:30 to 11. The cost is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event, which includes a grilled cheeseburger or veggie-burger lunch with two sides, a drink and dessert. Additional meals are available for $8 each.

To pre-register or order extra food, visit www.thefriendsofthelittlemanatee.org/.

There’s no entry fee for family members or friends to attend and take part in the festivities other than the hunt. Everyone’s welcome.

Participants will hike or ride horseback along the park’s scenic trails, following a map to locate 10 hidden buckets containing numbered key cards. They will return by 1:15 p.m. to match their cards to numbered treasure chests for a chance to win one of 10 prizes valued at $50 or more. The winning key cards will be drawn at 2 p.m.

Prizes include gift cards or certificates for $50 or more from White Oak Cottage, Lithia; Canoe Outpost, Wimauma; Tractor Supply, Riverview; Ace Crossroads Hardware, Riverview/SCC; and Parrish General Store in Manatee County; a family pass for four to Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary, Wimauma; a $180-value, guided horseback ride for two with Born to Ride, Parrish; and more.

There’s lots more to enjoy. The event will also include a silent auction for donated items like feed buckets, saddle pads, horse blankets, figurines, holiday décor, housewares, games, plants and more.

Skeeter the donkey is back! He’ll walk a corral with numbered squares in Donkey Bingo, and the square upon which he makes a “deposit” designates the winner. To play, the cost is $5 per square or three for $10.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $1 for a single ticket or $5 for six.

Participants can bring their own horse or rent one from Born to Ride by calling 941-812-1980 to RSVP—delivery and pickup are included.

Proceeds support park improvements including shaded playgrounds and a new golf cart/ATV.

“This is the only state park in southern Hillsborough County, and we need to sustain and support it,” said longtime Friends member Cathy Moore. “With all the development going on or planned around us, it may soon be one of the few green spaces we have left.

“Come out and experience the real Florida,” she said.

The 7th Annual Treasure Hunt is presented by Florida State Parks, Friends of the Little Manatee, Born to Ride, ACE Crossroads Hardware & Feed, Canoe Outpost and generous local supporters.

Folks with special needs can call Hanna at 813-671-5005 for accommodations.

For additional information, call Moore at 813-677-9291.