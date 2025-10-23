South Shore Symphony Orchestra returns for 16th season

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Shore Symphony Orchestra will launch its 2025-2026 concert series Nov. 2 with ‘Fall’ for Music—a themed celebration of timeless classics and contemporary favorites. The concert will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City Center. The doors open at 1:45.

Its rich and varied program will include selections from Phantom of the Opera, highlights from Wicked and beloved Cole Porter standards. Classical pieces will include Mussorgsky’s dramatic “Night on Bald Mountain,”

Stravinsky’s tender “Berceuse” and “Finale,” and Ravel’s hauntingly beautiful “Pavane for a Dead Princess.”

Additional pieces will round out the afternoon, promising an engaging and enjoyable experience for music lovers of all ages.

The orchestra’s remaining concert themes for the season will be as follows:

“Holiday Pops,” Dec. 14—a festive celebration of beloved seasonal favorites, joyful melodies and holiday magic, including a new piece, “A Most Wonderful Christmas,” and popular classics like “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” It will also feature the orchestra version of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” “Gesu Bambino” and more.

Love Notes, Jan. 25—a concert of enchanting melodies and expressive works inspired by love in all its forms, includes movements from Bizet’s Carmen, music from The King and I (Rodgers and Hammerstein) and themes from Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet.

Music from Around the World, March 8—a showcase of orchestral works inspired by cultures and traditions from across earth’s continents, includes the “Blue Danube Waltz” by Strauss, selections from Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, the Ukrainian national anthem and Finnish composer Sibelius’ “Andante Festivo.”

America the Beautiful, March 29— is an inspirational celebration of the spirit of America through music, featuring Lowden’s arrangement, “Armed Forces Salute” and other inspiring pieces.

Each performance will be about 90 minutes in length, including a 10- to 15-minute intermission. Seating capacity is 300.

Individual tickets are $20 per person or $15 when purchased for groups of 15 or more. The best-value Season Ticket Package is $75 for five flexible-use tickets, which can be used individually or shared in any combination. They’re perfect for family members, friends, coworkers or employees and make a thoughtful gift for birthdays, holidays or special occasions.

All may be purchased in advance at the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church office, at the door before the performance or by calling 813-634-1252.

The South Shore Symphony Orchestra was formed in 2010. Its concerts took place at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center until 2014 before moving to the United Community Church of Christ until it closed in 2019. St. Andrew Presbyterian Church has been its home since then.

June Hammond has been the orchestra’s music director and principal conductor since December 2014.

The 40-member orchestra is comprised of paid professional musicians from throughout Tampa Bay. The 501 (c) (3) organization sustains itself through ticket sales, grants and private, anonymous donations. Public donations help cover operational expenses, including liability insurance, copyright fees, musician salaries, church rental and equipment storage.

Grants from the Interfaith Social Action Council helped purchase additional percussion instruments and sheet music.

“Its commitment to the orchestra has been outstanding,” Hammond said.

If you’d like to add your support, make a check payable to the South Shore Symphony Orchestra Inc., and mail it to P.O. Box 5964, Sun City Center, FL 33571. All donations are tax-deductible.