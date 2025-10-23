Obituaries for the week of October 23, 2025

Richard Otto Babbits

Richard Otto Babbits, 93, of Sun City Center, Florida, was born on Monday, October 26, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, and called home to be with the Lord On Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Dick was a resident of Cleveland until 1952 when he married Dolores Lucille Lehman on May 10, 1952. Two weeks later he was on his way to Army Basic Training. He served two years stateside in Mammoth, New Jersey, with his new bride by his side.

After Richard and Dolores returned to their home city of Cleveland, Ohio. There they went on to have three children together.

After discharge from the military, he enrolled in college at Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. He graduated with a masters degree in education. He used his degree to teach elementary school for 25 years in the Berea District School system.

In 1982 after his retirement, Richard and his wife moved to Orlando, FL. They lived there until 2000, then made the move to Sun City Center where he lived out his days with his wife, Dolores, by his side.

Richard is survived by his wife, Dolores, of 73 years; as well as his oldest son, Kevin Babbits, of Cleveland, Ohio; his daughter, Debra Babbits Keezer, of Sun City Center; and son, Bret Babbits Sr., of Sun City Center.

He also leaves behind five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 3 p.m. in the LEC of Sun City Center United Methodist Church. Please join us then. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Richard’s honor to the charity of your choice. Richard would love to see everyone at the service in their favorite cardigan sweater and funky socks.