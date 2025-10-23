Hillsborough County Fair deepens its ties with 11-day kickoff in ‘beautiful woods’

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Hillsborough County Fair officials expect to have another banner year, as more than 50,000 people are anticipated to attend the 11-day fair, which kicks off this month at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

This year’s theme, “There’s No Time Like Fair Time,” says it all, as midway ride armband specials, grandstand events, package deals and daily gate and carload promotions are touted online at www.HillsboroughCountyFair.com/.

Running Thursday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 9, the fair’s last day, as is tradition, ends with the Super Plant Auction, a fundraiser for youth programs, projects and activities, presented by the Florida Conservation Coalition (FCC) and supported by top area nurseries. Legendary nurseryman Roy Davis, 93, again returns as the auctioneer.

New fair offerings this year include goat yoga, the farm-to-fair agricultural education show, Cowgirl Circus, all-new Thrill Circus and Riddle Me This, featuring interactive, hands-on games in the exhibition building.

New exhibits this year include a festive beer garden; the ag education arena offers cuddling with calves, and Rural King’s Family Day at the Fair features hobby horse races and fun activities for kids. In the outdoor arena, free cowboy hats will be distributed to the first 500 kids showing up for the peddle tractor racing contest, held before the truck- and tractor-pull show.

With days to go before the fair’s kickoff, organizers report that more than 400 people have pre-registered to exhibit their creative efforts at the Family Living Competition. According to fair manager Suzanne Holcomb, ribbons will be presented in a broad array of categories, including sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, crafts, photography, art, baked goods, canning and dehydrated foods.

Especially exciting for fair organizers this year is the continued growth of livestock shows and competitions. According to some reports, the first county fair dates back to 1811, when Elkanah Watson, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, organized the “Berkshire Cattle Show,” a competitive livestock exhibition. In addition to promoting agricultural education and innovation focused on animals and crops, fairs over the years have grown to encompass as well carnival rides, food stalls, family living displays, and contests and live music.

As impressive community gatherings, county fairs have become as well a gathering to celebrate local customs, heritage and youth development programs, including 4-H and FFA. The aim is to celebrate history and decades-old traditions, which are on display at the Hillsborough County Fair, in the Hometown Hillsborough area.

Fair executive board member and FCC founder, Betty Jo Tompkins, noted that for Hillsborough County residents, fair life is especially vibrant. In addition to the county fair, the Florida State Fair is held in Tampa, and the Florida Strawberry Festival, in Plant City. The 2026 dates are Feb. 5-16 for the state fair and Feb. 26 through March 8 for the strawberry festival.

“It is very unique to have three such events in one county,” Tompkins said. “We’re very lucky to have that. Fairs and festivals truly do define Hillsborough County life, given the time it takes to both prepare for and attend its fairs and festivals.”

For youth set to show animals in the state fair and strawberry festival, the county fair is a great testing vehicle; it has risen in stature on its own merits as well. Youth livestock shows include poultry (chickens, market turkeys, ducks and geese), rabbits, sheep, dairy, beef and market swine, goats and steer.

“In last year’s market livestock shows, students received more than $980,000 for their animals, which is a substantial amount of money to use for their college funds or to underwrite additional projects,” Tompkins said. “From a couple hundred thousand dollars in past years, the tally has grown exponentially, and we’re confident this year’s sales will bring in more than one million dollars.”

Beyond the reward of money, the shows aim to teach kids personal responsibility, record-keeping, showmanship and the proper care and feeding of animals, as well as for youth presenters to carry themselves professionally in the show arena.

At the Hillsborough County Fair, only youth compete in livestock shows. “But family living contest categories are open to everyone, from early youth through senior citizens,” Tompkins added. ”

Hope runs high for a record-breaking year for a county fair that last year surpassed 44,000 people in attendance. It comes as no surprise to Tompkins, who has been involved with the fair from its start and even before that, when the fair’s predecessor, the Junior Ag Fair, was held at Brandon High.

“I had the privilege of being president [of the Hillsborough County fair board] the year we secured property for the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in a plush, wooded site off Sydney Washer Road,” Tompkins said. “I knew then that the fair could continue to grow because it’s a beautiful site. Where else are you going to drive into a fairgrounds site like you’re driving into the beautiful woods?”

For more on fair offerings, dates, times and admission costs, including for carload admission dates, visit www.HillsboroughCountyFair.com/. The fair runs Oct. 30 through Nov. 9 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, at 215 Sydney Washer Road.