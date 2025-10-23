Finn’s Fishing Club nets $11,300 for Riverview family

By LOIS KINDLE

Members of Finn’s Fishing Club are more than anglers who love sharing tall tales of their adventures on the water. They’re also about estuary conservation and casting their support in service to the community.

Its Fall Slam Tournament is a perfect example. The Oct. 4 community-wide event raised $11,300 for the Riverview family of Rory Larson to help it purchase a desperately needed, safer transport van.

Rory was born with Trisomy 18, a rare and severe genetic condition caused by the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 18. It’s one of three chromosomal defects that can occur during the first trimester of any pregnancy.

The additional chromosome disrupts normal development and leads to multiple physical and intellectual disabilities, requiring a child’s 24/7 care.

Testing didn’t pick this up, so Rory’s mom, Hannah, only learned about the condition two days after she was born. Rory wasn’t expected to live, spent three months in NICU and was sent home under care.

While fewer than 10% of babies born with Trisomy 18 survive their first year, Rory continues to defy the odds and is about to celebrate her third birthday on Nov. 7. She needs oxygen, a feeding tube and numerous medications for her condition.

“It’s a miracle she’s still with us,” Larson said. “We don’t know how much time we have left, but we feel truly blessed she’s made it this far.

“I knew the family and their struggles,” said the Finn’s Fishing Club co-founder Katie Stine. “It was placed on my heart, so we [fellow co-founder Capt. Lori Hall] reached out to see if there was something we could do.”

Tournament sponsors Jarrett Scott Ford, Deck Armor, Stine Construction and the Rice Financial Group covered the cost of the Fall Slam, so all proceeds went directly toward the $11,300 donation.

Stine and Hall presented the check to the Lawsons at the end of the tournament’s awards ceremony.

“My husband, T. J., and I feel extremely blessed for the support we’ve received and are overwhelmed by everyone’s generous donations,” Lawson said. We cannot thank them enough.

“We’ll be using the money to buy an accessible van large enough to safely carry Rory and all her supplies. We’re still shopping for one.”

That was the goal.

“When Katie and I decided to establish a commercial fishing club, it was important to both of us to give back, said charter boat Capt. Lori Hall, co-founder of Finn’s Fishing Club. “The Fall Slam Tournament is testimony to that commitment and the amazing hearts of our members and residents of this community.”

About Finn’s Fishing Club

Finn’s Fishing Club is a co-ed, 501(c) 7 nonprofit organization founded in June 2022 by charter boat Capt. Lori Hall and experienced angler Katie Stine for adults and teens of any skill and experience level who love fishing and boating.

Members meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Finn’s Dockside, 1112 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach. There are two annual membership options: $150 year—includes a Finn’s Buffet meal at every meeting—or $100 without meals. Guest speakers discuss a wide variety of topics, including fishing tips and advice, boating safety, estuary information and more.

The club’s next meeting on Nov. 4 will feature Capt. Travis Yaeckel, of Instinct Fishing Co., a respected Apollo Beach-based inshore charter captain.

It currently has 92 active members.

For more information on the club or making further donations to the Lawson family, email info@finnsfishingclub.com or visit www.finnsfishingclub.com/.