West Coast Golf Cars: quality products, great service and Skippy

By LOIS KINDLE

Celebrating more than 40 successful years in business doesn’t happen by accident. It takes vision, grit and unwavering commitment. That’s why West Coast Golf Cars has been a trusted dealership in Sun City Center since 1984—and it’s still going strong.

Owned and operated by Alexis Anderson and her husband, Stuart, the shop specializes in American-made E-Z-GO golf carts, offering new, pre-owned and rebuilt models (from the chassis up), along with a full inventory of parts. The company’s reputation for exceptional service and maintenance keeps customers coming back and referring others to join them.

“We offer great, American-made products—the best in the industry,” she said. We treat people like we want to be treated, and our service team of three E-Z-GO mechanics has more than 50 years of combined experience. And if you include Stuart, who occasionally still gets in there and picks up a wrench, it’s about a 100 years!

The Andersons stand firmly behind every cart they sell.

“We limit our inventory to many models of one exceptional product,” she added. “Imported cars may have all kinds of bells and whistles, but the quality is lacking. I call it lipstick on a pig. And their limited parts availability is even worse now with the tariffs.”

“Everything we sell is warrantied—whether new or used. We offer low-interest financing on new and late-model used cars, and we’re the only non-corporate, family-owned and operated dealer in the community.”

Then there’s Skippy—the family’s beloved 8-year-old Labrador retriever and official shop greeter. The former Dogs Inc. puppy was hosted by the Andersons during her breeding years and became a permanent member of their household when she retired. She took over the ambassador role from Skylar, another Dogs Inc. alum they homed.

“Customers frequently stop by just to see Skippy,” Anderson said. “She’s become a celebrity.”

Their 29-year-old son, Paul, joined the dealership after graduating college in 2019. He is being groomed to take over when his parents retire—ensuring the family legacy continues rolling forward.

In addition to sales, West Coast Golf Cars offers an annual, every six-weeks maintenance program for customers who own E-Z-GO carts with lead acid batteries. For anyone owning an E-Z-GO or Club Car cart that’s sat idle over the summer, the shop also provides take-home battery boosters. The $35 fee goes to Dogs Inc., supporting the organization that brought Skippy and Skylar into the Andersons’ lives. They also accept donations for the nonprofit organization.

West Coast Golf Cars is at 120 Pebble Beach Blvd, S, Sun City Center. For more information, stop by or call 813- 634-6671.

About E-Z-GO

E-Z-GO was founded in 1954 by brothers Billie and Beverly Dolan in a modest one-room machine shop in Augusta. In 1960, they sold the company to Textron Inc., a multinational Fortune 500 corporation. Since the acquisition, E-Z-GO has grown into a leading manufacturer of high-quality, innovative golf carts and utility vehicles.