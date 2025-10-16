Sumner wins road game against historic Hillsborough High

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner returned to the win column with its 24-7 road victory over the Hillsborough Terriers on Oct. 10. The Stingrays remain the top of their class in the 7A District 7 standings with two wins and close out the season with two crucial district games, first on the road against Strawberry Crest on Oct. 17 and then finish the regular season schedule on Oct. 24 in the Tank vs Alonso. Both Strawberry Crest and Alonso have one win each with the Chargers having two losses. The Stingrays control their own destiny and posted head-to-head wins against Plant City and Newsome earlier in the season.

The Sumner defense set the tone early in the game against the Terriers with Jayden Porter getting to the QB for an early game sack. The offense opened the scoring with Robert Garcia breaking a 25-yard first quarter score. The Rays scored their second TD with an 11-yard connection from backup QB Makai Frederick to Taesean Robinson that was setup by a Stingray defensive fumble recovery. The teams went to halftime without any further scoring.

The Rays added a Josiah Washington 25-yard FG to extend the lead before the Terriers found the end zone for their first points to make the game a little closer. It would be another Frederick to Robinson score, this time a 25-yard connection, to put the game away for head coach George Selvie and his team.

The Stingrays were without starting QB Antonio Balaguer, who is out for the season, but sophomore Frederick stepped up and did the job to get Sumner the win. The defense again played a solid game. Frederick finished the game, going 6 of 14 for 70 yards and a TD. Freshman Santana Griffin saw some time completing 2 of 5 also for 70 yards and a TD. The offense will look to Frederick as the next man up to carry Sumner as it looks to lock up a playoff spot. He inherits a number of stars who will help him as he takes over the starting role, including Robinson and running backs Garcia and Cedrick Johnson, who have had strong seasons and will take on more of the leadership role left by Balaguer.

The staff will have the team back on the field installing the game-plan for the upcoming road game against the 5-2 Strawberry Crest Chargers.

The Morgan Mustangs took a trip up I-4 and lost 10-7 to the Strawberry Crest Chargers. The Mustangs close out their season with a home game vs the Newsome Wolves on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.

