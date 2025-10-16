Ruskin Woman’s Club to host Transyl-Vegas Casino Night

By LOIS KINDLE

Halloween isn’t just for trick-or-treaters. Adults who love costumes, parties and an evening of spooky fun will find plenty to enjoy at an upcoming Ruskin Woman’s Club’s fundraiser.

On Oct. 25, the club will host Transyl-Vegas Casino Night at the National Cremation and Burial Society, 308 College Ave. E, Ruskin.

“It’s going to be the biggest party we’ve had in Ruskin for a long time,” said club president Deb Bonebrake. “Tickets are limited, so get yours now!”

The all-adult event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and features

– Casino games—craps, blackjack, roulette and poker—using $2,000 in “funny money” to win raffle tickets (three winners);

– Optional costume contest for prizes;

– Buffet of heavy hors d’oeuvres: meatballs, egg rolls, pinwheel sandwiches, ham-salad croissants, pigs in a blanket, pickled beets and asparagus, pork tenderloin and more;

– Halloween-themed music;

– Free photo booth;

– Door prizes;

– 50/50 drawing;

– Silent auction;

– Themed gift-basket raffle.

Admission is $45 and includes the buffet, two drink tickets for beer or wine, free water or soda, and $2,000 in “funny money.” Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase.

“This is going to be a blast,” Bonebrake said. “It’s a party you won’t want to miss—and a great fundraiser for the Ruskin Woman’s Club.”

Proceeds will benefit the club’s annual scholarship fund for graduating seniors from high schools in southern Hillsborough County, women returning to college or technical school, and maintenance of the club’s historic 117-year-old clubhouse.

To RSVP (highly encouraged) or purchase tickets, call 813-296-3900 or visit www.GFWCRuskinWomansClub.org/. You can also pay at the door, space permitting.