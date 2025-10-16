Obituaries for the week of October 16, 2025

Mary Margaret O’Hern Higgins

Jan. 15, 1922 – Oct. 5, 2025

Mary M. “Peggy” Higgins passed away Sunday, October 5, 2025, at the age of 103 at Sun Terrace Rehab in Sun City Center.

Peggy and her first husband, James F. “Jim” O’Hern, settled in central New York and raised three children: Michael, Patricia and Celestine. After several years as a widow, Peggy married James D. “Jim” Higgins in 1983, and they happily retired to Sun City Center.

Peggy was the embodiment of the spirit and resilience of “The Greatest Generation.” Born in poverty, she lived through the Great Depression, World War II and the Cold War until her ultimate happy retirement in Sun City Center. She worked hard, coped with adversity, maintained a positive outlook and embraced every ounce of enjoyment that life offered.

While raising her children, Peggy started working as a secretary at Syracuse Savings Bank. Over the course of her 25-year career, she rose to be an officer of the bank and a founding member of the Women’s Bank of New York. After retiring, Peggy and her new husband enjoyed all that Florida had to offer—swimming, golfing, square dancing, bridge and traveling through six continents. She was an active parishioner at Prince of Peace Church and contributed to her community as a ride-share driver, respite companion and LifePath hospice volunteer. Despite all her activities and accomplishments, she was most proud of having been a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Mary “Peggy” Higgins is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Michael) Weinberg; her son-in-law, Jeffery Hall; grandchildren, Travis (Liesel) Hall and Chelsea (Nicholas) Kaminski; great-granddaughter, Eve Kaminski; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to offer special thanks to Peggy’s loving friend and caregiver, Maria Hernandez, and her family of Wimauma, FL. Condolences may be left on Peggy’s obituary on the Zipper Funeral Home website www.zipperersfuneralhome.com/obituaries/.

Thomas Edward Peck

Tom was born and raised in Ballston Spa, New York, on May 30, 1943. He grew up in the Adirondack area and was an avid sportsman who enjoyed and protected the outdoors. As a young man, he was involved in Eagle Scouts as a member of the Order of the Arrow. Later, Tom joined the Navy during the Vietnam War and served honorably with the Marines as a Corpsman. When he returned, Tom worked for General Electric for 32 years in Schenectady, NY. He and his wife then retired to Florida, where he continued to play and watch sports, fish and tie flies. Tom also joined various choirs, a barbershop group and men’s chorus. He stocked a lake and served as chairperson and member of an HOA’s Architectural Committee.

Tom was known for his ready smile and willingness to help others. It was a life well lived. He passed on September 15, 2025, and will be missed by both friends and family. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; children, Melanie, Gregory and Michelle; and grandchildren, Aydan, Sophia, Jacob, Elena and Brendan.