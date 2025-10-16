District competition heating up as regular season nears finish line

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Longhorns had a week off to prepare for two very important games in their district.

Up Next:

The Longhorns travel south on 301 to Parrish Community to take on the Bulls who are coming off a 46-7 win over Gateway, and their only loss is to Palmetto. The KB Belton-led Longhorns will be looking to keep their win streak alive and get the all important district win to pull back into a district tie with Palmetto at 3-0 heading into their Oct. 24 clash in Ruskin in a game that will decide the district champion, moving the winner to four wins in the district standings. Palmetto moved to 3-0 in the 6A District 11 bracket with a 42-7 win over Lakewood Ranch.

Spoto Spartans (5-3) 48 Leto Falcons (0-7) 0

The Spartans took advantage of 0-7 Leto’s coming to Gibsonton and ran up 48 points on the struggling Falcons to get their fifth win of the season with two games remaining. Senior Jesse Harden accounted for 223 yards as the leading performer on the offense with 126 of those yards coming by air and the other 97 coming on the ground. He accounted for five of the Spartan TDs, with two passing TDs, two rushing scores and a kickoff return of 80 yards for the other TD. Michael Grider caught three passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Levert Sims and Trevawn Peterson each caught a TD, and Antonio Berry rounded out the TD scorers with a rushing score. Sophomore Giovanni Sabo took a turn at QB and completed 4 of 5 passes for 102 yards and a TD.

The defense kept the Falcons off the scoreboard, led by Myerick Stewart and Nasir Foster, tied with 12 tackles apiece for the victors. As a team, the Spartans have found their mojo in the past four wins, only surrendering one TD, and have shutout their opponents in their last three wins, separated only by a tough loss to the 24 ranked Tampa Bay Tech.

Up Next:

With South Shore rival East Bay’s loss to Tampa Bay Tech, Keith Chattin and Spoto are now tied with the Indians in the district standings at 1-1. The Spartans have a week off before they travel to East Bay in a battle for second place in the district on Oct. 24, before closing out the season on the road at Sickles on Oct. 31. Tampa Bay Tech has one remaining district game against winless Leto, which with a Titans win, would move TB Tech to three wins in the district and conceivably clinch the 5A District 8 bracket.

East Bay Indians (4-4) 9 Tampa Bay Tech Titans (5-2) 32

The highly ranked Titans (24 in the state) used a 26 point first half to jump on the Indians, and Tampa Bay Tech defense did the rest in holding East Bay to a lone TD. That TD came by the legs of QB Richard McClary, who rushed for 40 yards, sharing the lead for the night with Trey Alexander. McClary, who has two 100+ yard games on the season, was held to 23 yards passing. The Titans have been stingy in their wins, only being dented for more than nine points once, giving up 14 in their win over Wharton. Darion Thomas, who set a record for single game receiving yards with 180 in the game vs. Wharton, eclipsing the previous record of 152 yards, was held to 15 on a quiet night for the offense.

The TB Tech offense was coming off a 50-7 effort over South Shore rival Spoto two weeks earlier. The East Bay defense did get to the QB for five sacks, two each by James Knight and Gaven Milton. Senior Comarion Anthony ended a Titan drive with an interception and blocked two FG attempts in the defensive effort to keep the Indians in the game.

Up Next:

DeAndra Simmons takes his East Bay Indians on the road to Riverview for a non-district match-up between South Shore Six (SS6) rivals that are both at 4-3 on the season on Oct. 17, before closing out the season on Oct. 24 at home against another SS6 rival, Spoto, in what will likely be a battle for second place in the district standings as current 6A District 7 leader Tampa Bay Tech is ahead by a game with only one district game remaining against winless Leto. TB Tech has won games against both East Bay and Spoto in head-to-head matchups.

Riverview Sharks (4-3) 20 Bartow Yellow Jackets (3-5) 6

The Sharks resumed their regular season, traveling to district rival Bartow for the win over the Yellow Jackets to move to 4-3 on the season. Riverview opened the scoring with a rushing TD from junior Jason Greenwell in the second quarter, which was the only score in the first half. Both teams kept each other’s offense in check with tight defense. The Shark rushing game was held to 68 yards on the ground, and the receivers struggled to find open spaces, accounting for 76 yards.

The two other Riverview scores came from the defense, the first from Allen Lugo, stepping in front of a Bartow pass for a pick-6, and the second coming on a fumble recovery score from Dominic Persaud. The Yellow Jackets cracked the code on the Shark defense late in the game to keep the Riverview defense from recording a shutout.

Up Next:

Riverview plays a home game against SS6 rival East Bay on Oct. 17 before a playing a district game against the Bloomingdale Bulls and could move to 2-0 in the district standings with a win. Durant moved to 2-0 in the district standings with its win over 0-2 Bloomindale. The Sharks lost a one-point heartbreaker to Durant in a key head-to-head district game that likely would give the Cougars the advantage in the standings. Durant plays one more district game against Bartow that could move Durant to 3-0 in the standings with a win. The Tony Rodriguez-led Sharks close with their toughest test, traveling to Armwood to face the Hawks. The Hawks are having a strong season and are ranked at 11 in Florida for MaxPreps (#1 FHSAA) and sit atop the FHSAA rankings.

