Council Growers receives Harvest Award for ‘Farm Family of the Year’

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The long road of the past came to mind as Travis and Amber Council stepped up to receive the Harvest Award for Farm Family of the Year, awarded through the Hillsborough County Fair board of directors to Council Growers in Wimauma.

In a quiet spot after the Oct. 9 ceremony in the event center at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, the Councils captured the moment with photos and spoke in honor of those who toiled in the fields before them.

“My dad, and the generations before him, grew everything in the vegetable bowl and, even, tropical fish,” Travis Council said. “In my lifetime we’ve gown citrus and cattle. Now, we grow perennial peanut and sod.” It’s a sign of the times, he added, as “people will pay for something in their yard, but the things that go in their mouth, a lot of time we’re going out of state and out of country to provide.”

Here at home, the Councils tend to family business matters on roughly 600 acres in Wimauma and Ruskin, which includes a recently opened retail nursery business in Ruskin.

“We noticed in the sod industry that we get a lot of landscapers and lawn guys who come in to buy a palette of sod, who say then they then need to go to the nursery to pick up their plants,” Amber Council said. “We thought, maybe we could be their one stop, to swing in, pick everything up, go to their job and get their jobs done more quickly.”

Janet Lorton, executive director of the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission (EPC), was selected to announce the Council Growers award. “Their story began when Columbus “Whit” Lee Council started farming on Terra Ceia Island in Manatee County in the late 1800s,” Lorton said. “A tidal wave flooded the island in 1926, forcing the family to move farming operations to northern Manatee and southern Hillsborough counties.”

With his children, Emmitt, Burford, Robert and Hilda, Columbus Council worked the farm, which consisted of fruit and vegetable row crops, a fish farm, cattle feed lot, meat packing facility and packing house.

Council Growers was born in the 1980s, when Council Farms disbanded and “Columbus’s grandsons, Emmitt Jr., David and Mike, pursued their own passions in farming, with greatgrandsons, Travis and Michael, still farming today,” Lorton said, noting the operation’s focus on sod and ground cover.

Travis and Amber Council “continue that tradition today, with more than 600 acres producing 14 varieties of sod,” Lorton said. She noted the family’s membership in several ag associations and their support of multiple youth agricultural programs. “While their son, Elijah, is focused on the computer field,” Lorton added, “it looks like the farming tradition will continue with daughter, Rebecca,” who in Tifton, Ga., studies agriculture at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Still getting on the tractor is Paul Council, Travis’ father, who at age 81 continues the Council family’s commitment to farming.

“Really, in our family, it doesn’t really matter if we farm at all,” Travis Council said, noting his sister’s commitment to teaching. “What drives us all is that we all work hard.”

Count among them Amber Council, who met her husband when they were students at East Bay High, graduating in 1989 and 1988, respectively. Amber Council did not grow up in a farming family, but certainly has earned her chops over the past three decades and more.

As for receiving Farm Family of the Year honors, “It is an honor, it really is,” Amber Council said. “I don’t know if we should really be recognized for what we do because we just get up and go to work and do what we’re supposed to do.” Farming and growing, she added, “it’s just a way of life.”

As for the fledgling retail nursery business, at 3227 24th St., Ruskin, it offers annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, vegetables and herb plants, a great complement to the mainstay of sod and perennial peanut ground cover.

“I don’t know if we’ll be like a big nursery one day, but that would be a good problem to have,” Amber Council said.

Meanwhile, with all the new housing development in the works and coming, “We’re putting sod in a lot of them,” Travis Council said, “so we’re grateful for that.”