Build now, save now— SCCCA members to vote Nov. 1

By LOIS KINDLE

The Sun City Center Community Association is about to start Phase 1-B of its much-needed campus facelift —that is, if residents approve a plan to start building in June 2026.

After years of debate over whether to take on debt, the nonprofit Community Foundation Tampa Bay is offering the CA a compelling path forward.

“The Foundation is the Tampa region’s leading philanthropic resource, partnering with communities like the Community Association to create a lasting impact through charitable giving,” said Ron Clark,” CA president.

Here are the details:

The estimated cost of building a restaurant, bar and the new pool, starting in June 2026, is $6.6 million. By then, the CA Capital Fund, which is comprised of the $3,000 fees paid by all new homebuyers in the community, will have a balance of $3.66 million. The fund is strictly designated for construction of new facilities and upgrading old ones.

This means an additional $3 million will be needed to proceed.

The Community Foundation Tampa Bay has offered the CA a 4.4% simple-interest loan for the $3 million to be repaid within three years.

The CA will pay back the loan solely from the Capital Fund cash flow, not member dues.

“This loan would be a pilot project for the foundation, as this is a new approach for its charitable giving,” Clark said. “It’s also a historic opportunity for the CA to take advantage of what is essentially a no-cost loan to be repaid from future home sale fees, so we can enjoy these new facilities three years earlier at an estimated 10% lower construction cost.”

Once repaid, all interest will be returned as a grant to the donation-based SCCCA Forever Fund, established and administered by the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, for other expenses determined and approved by the CA Board.

There is no prepayment penalty.

“At Community Foundation Tampa Bay, we are honored to fulfill the wishes of Sun City Center residents who loved their community and chose to leave a lasting legacy by establishing charitable funds at the foundation, dedicated to supporting their fellow residents,” said Marlene Spalten, its president and CEO. “Thanks to their generosity, we were able to say, ‘Yes,’ to the Sun City Center Community Association board’s loan request, helping make new community facilities a reality.

“Our greatest joy is fulfilling the philanthropic dreams of those who entrusted us with their legacy,” she continued. “It’s our purpose and our honor to serve the Sun City Center community in this meaningful way.”

The benefits of the project extend beyond philanthropy and into everyday life for Sun City Center residents.

“We see the association’s plan as a project-related investment benefiting the health and wellness of its residents,” said

Katie Shultz, vice president of communications. “The loan will help execute the project quicker and amplify its impact.”

Completion of the project is expected to enhance the marketability of homes in Sun City Center.

“When we show homes to prospective buyers, they compare amenities between our community and other 55+ communities,” said Flo Vachon, a Keller Williams agent whose team specializes in Sun City Center listings/sales. “The newer 55+ communities have resort-style pools that are inviting and easily accessible to all residents, including those who are disabled. As new homeowners move to the community, they often improve their properties both inside and out, so everyone benefits as overall resale-value increases. Improving and modernizing the amenities only raises the value and attractiveness of all homes.”

Delaying the project until June 2029 to avoid borrowing would raise its cost to an estimated $7.26m, based on 3% annual inflation. Without the loan, residents would wait years to enjoy updated amenities.

It’s time to decide

Residents will be voting until Dec. 3 on the timeline of the project and the loan.

“The proposed ballot wording requests the membership authorize a $6.6m budget for the board to construct the proposed new restaurant/bar building and the new resort style pool,” Clark said. “Construction funding will be from the Capital Fund, which consists of home sale fees, and NOT from members’ dues.

“The ballot question will also ask the board [for authorization] to enter into a loan agreement with the Community Foundation Tampa Bay for up to $3 million dollars,” he said.

Instructions and ballots for voting on the loan will be included in all CA residents’ mailboxes in the association’s Nov. 1 newspaper and are due back to the CA office no later than Dec. 3.

Dates and times for in-person voting will be announced in that issue.

Snowbirds may request a mail-in ballot by calling (813) 633-3500 or emailing sccboard@suncitycenter.org/.

“We are a one-of-a-kind, nonprofit community, and as such this entire project was based on feedback from more than 11,000 members during focus groups over the past three years,” said Debbie Caneen, Long-Range Planning Committee chairwoman. “This campus update will finally provide us with a wonderful place to socialize, enjoy a restaurant-quality meal, relax beside a resort-style pool and enjoy the convenience of a carry-out window.

“I’m not just a board member—I’m a resident,” she continued. “I’m so looking forward to the completion of this project and deeply grateful to Community Foundation Tampa Bay for its partnership in making it happen—and especially to the residents who left legacy funds for the community to thrive.”