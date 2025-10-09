South Shore’s signature health event returns Oct. 23

By LOIS KINDLE

The Sun City Center Men’s Club will host its fourth biennial Health Fair—the granddaddy of South Shore wellness events—on Thursday, Oct. 23. Open to the general public, it will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S., Sun City Center. The doors open at noon.

This free event will feature around 80-plus vendors and offer a one-stop shop for health resources, screenings and expert advice. It’s definitely one you won’t want to miss.

“We do this every other year as a service to the community,” said Vincente Lopez Jr., the club’s vice president of health care. “It’s a great opportunity for people to get information on every aspect of their health, ask questions and address whatever medical concerns they have.”

SCC Men’s Club President Elliott Bart stressed the event is open to everyone.

“We welcome all residents of Kings Point, Sun City Center and neighboring communities to attend this major health care event,” he said. “Come meet the providers who serve our community, take advantage of free health screenings and get valuable information for protecting and improving your health.”

Attendees can connect with representatives from HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Advent Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center and a wide range of physician practices, including Healthy Home Primary Care, Sun State Doctors, VIPCare and Sun Hill Medical.

Specialty practices will also be represented, including trusted area providers like Watson Clinic, Kaufman Eye Institute, Clarity Hearing, Florida Urology Partners, Florida Cancer Specialists, Apex Pharmacy and Heart Vascular & Vein of Tampa Bay.

OneBlood, the Alzheimer’s Association, Moffitt Cancer Center Mobile Lung Screening and OneSpot Dermatology buses will also be on hand to offer on-site services and/or screenings.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, SCC Center Emergency Squad and Sun City Center Funeral Home; SCC Security Patrol, SCC Men’s Club Lifeline and Samaritan Services Inc.; Trust U.S., TrustMasters and Tampa Cremation of Sun City Center; Sun Towers Retirement Community, Sun Terrace Rehabilitation and DCF Elderly Affairs; Massage Envy, Stretch Zone and more will be there.

Each vendor will be raffling off a gift basket valued at $25 or more, Lopez said. And there will be lots of other giveaways.

“We are honored to participate in this year’s Health Fair as part of our ongoing commitment to promoting wellness and preventive care in our community,” said Cathy Edmisten, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital CEO. “This event provides us an invaluable opportunity to share resources, encourage healthy lifestyles and connect with individuals who are dedicated to improving overall well-being.”

Joining the Men’s Club as sponsors in making this event possible are HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Florida Urology Partners, Sun Towers and Sun Terrace, Advent Health, M & M Printing Co. Inc. and Moffitt Cancer Center.

Due to limited spaces at Community Hall, non-disabled visitors are asked to park for free at the Sandpiper Golf Course lot, 1702 Pebble Beach Blvd. S. Thanks to Sun Towers, two free shuttles will run continuously throughout the event. Each accommodates up to 30 passengers, ensuring smooth and easy transport between the lot and Community Hall.

There’s still time to sign up. The deadline for vendor applications is Oct. 15. For more information on the health fair or participating in it, call Lopez at 727-623-1724 or the SCC Men’s Club/Lifeline office at 813-633-7091, stop by 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. or email sccmensclub.vphealth@gmail.com/.