Obituaries for the week of October 9, 2025

Earl R. Dechant

Earl Robert Dechant, 87, of Crawfordville, FL, passed away at home with his wife by his side on September 27, 2025. Born in Philadelphia, he spent most of his early years in Newcastle, Pennsylvania. Earl earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Bob Jones University in 1961 and was ordained as a minister in 1966. He devoted his life to sharing his faith and serving others with compassion and conviction.

An Eagle Scout in his youth, Earl was deeply committed to guiding and uplifting children and young people. He devoted himself to helping them grow in faith and character, leaving a lasting impact on countless lives. Over the course of his ministry, he served churches in South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, Wyoming and Florida. He also served as principal of three Christian schools, most recently at Providence Christian Academy in Crawfordville, where he continued his ministry and built lasting connections within the community.

Earl was an amazing man—a devoted husband, a wonderful father and a beloved, hard-working pastor who served thousands over his lifetime. His service to others touched countless lives through his ministry of mentorship and his unwavering example of faith and service to others and to God. He made the world a better place through his kindness, dedication and deep love for people.

He was also an avid gardener, known for the vibrant blooms that surrounded his home year-round. Whether tending to roses, azaleas, hydrangeas or impatiens, Earl found joy and peace in nurturing life from the soil. His gardens were a reflection of his spirit—colorful, generous and full of care.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Phyllis Dechant; three children, David Dechant, Stephen Dechant (Tetyana) and Melodye Dechant Farrar (Jon); one sister, Maryann Sheppard (Scott); and eight grandchildren, all of whom he cherished deeply.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 10 Powell Lane, in Crawfordville, Florida, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Earl will be laid to rest at New Testament Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the mission’s program at Central Baptist Church. (https://centralbaptistcf.com) https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=123c3d4b-7504-4a7e-b996-c151036c5615/. Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family, along with Paula and Amanda, Family Funeral Home, Crawfordville, 850-926-5919. “Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

Bonnie Louise Stewart

Bonnie Louise Stewart, 77, joined her beloved mother and daddy on Sept. 9, 2025.

Bonnie was born in Pierce, FL, in 1947 and at a very young age moved to Hillsborough County, where she remained the rest of her life.

Bonnie was a very talented floral designer and enjoyed making people happy with her creations until her retirement.

She is survived by one brother, Jimmy Stewart, and wife Sue, of Ruskin, FL; one sister, Betty Healy, and husband Ray, of Lake City, FL; one nephew, Mike Stewart, and wife Janet, of Brandon, FL; two nieces, Carol Stewart, of Valrico, FL, and, Jennifer Wood, and husband Mike, of North Port, FL; also two great-neices and five great-nephews.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Marcia, a dear friend of Bonnie’s, and her daughter, Mona, for their help and care they so generously extended to Bonnie in her later years.