Made by Hand event is back for third time at Firehouse Cultural Center

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

Made by Hand — one of the area’s favorite shopping events for handmade art and fine crafts — returns Nov. 1 to the Firehouse Cultural Center after a five-year hiatus.

Two previous shows in 2018 and 2019 drew large, enthusiastic crowds, eager to discover something special for themselves or find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.

KATE HAMILTON PHOTO
Jewelry like these beautiful earrings made with enamels on fine silver by Kate Hamilton will be shown and be available to purchase at Made by Hand Nov. 1 at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin.

TOM MASTACUSA PHOTO
Beth Stein, operations director at the Firehouse Cultural Center, silversmith Kate Hamilton and artist Dee Hood planned this year’s Made by Hand event months in advance. About 30 local artists and fine crafters are expected to draw hundreds of visitors to the Nov. 1 show and sale.

LOIS KINDLE FILE PHOTO
A large crowd attended Made By Hand in 2019. After the COVID years and 2024 hurricanes, the popular event is making a comeback in November at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. The Sweet Tea Tiki food truck will be on hand to sell breakfast and lunch. Admission is free.

The Saturday event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. About 30 vendors will show and sell everything from hand-painted glassware, jewelry and pottery to acrylic paintings and more.

It will also feature a raffle of items donated by some of the participating artists and artisans. An incredible Bruce Marsh watercolor will be included. Tickets are $1 each or $6 for five. Winners need not be present, and all proceeds will benefit the FCC Scholarship Fund.

Vendors will include Florida landscape artist Brenda Estep, of Ruskin; hand-painted glassware by Margit Redlawsk, of Apollo Beach; live floral arrangements by Willow Morgan, of Oops A Daisy Flowers & Gifts; stained-infused glass and Tiffany-style lamps by Pam Ross, of Apollo Beach; whimsical and functional pottery by Trish Veloso, of Ruskin; handcrafted, silver jewelry by Silver Edj Designs owner Kate Hamilton, of Ruskin; and Ruskin resident Dee Hood’s unique power necklaces made with beads, stones and charms from around the world.

LOIS KINDLE FILE PHOTO
Ruskin artist Dee Hood is bringing her handmade power necklaces — created with beads, stones and charms from around the world — to Made by Hand, one of the area’s favorite shopping events for handmade art and fine crafts. After a five-year hiatus, the show and sale is returning Nov. 1 to the Firehouse Cultural Center.

The Sweet Tea Tiki Bar food truck, owned by Ruskinites Earl and Annette Bush, will have breakfast items like brisket, egg and cheese and pulled pork, egg and cheese on Cuban bread sandwiches, plus the truck’s standard lunch fare, including a variety of devil crabs, pulled pork sandwiches, traditional Cuban sandwiches and more.

“We’re so excited to be making a comeback,” Hamilton said. “It’s a great opportunity for everyone to meet some new artists and returning favorites. I think the community is looking forward to this year’s show and sale almost as much we are.”

Vendors will be situated inside the cultural center and outdoors in its parking lot. There still are some 10-by-10-foot outdoor spots available for $35. If you make and sell items like baked goods, yard art, soaps, textiles, woodworking, jams and jellies or pet products, call 813-645-7651 to participate.

“Made by Hand is exactly the type of community event Firehouse Cultural Center likes to host,” said Beth Stein, its operations director. “It was so popular the first two years, we planned to continue it annually, but the COVID years (2020 through 2023) and hurricane flooding last year forced us to cancel.

LOIS KINDLE FILE PHOTO
Apollo Beach artist Margit Redlawsk will once again feature her hand-painted creations at the upcoming Made By Hand show/sale Nov. 1 in Ruskin.

“We’re proud to showcase the arts in this community through this event,” she added. “It’s an opportunity for the public to see and take home the creations of some of the incredibly talented people who live here.”

IF YOU GO
Who: Thirty local artists and fine crafters
What: Made by Hand show and sale
Where: Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1
Admission: Free to event; food for sale by Sweet Tea Tiki Bar food truck
Information: Call 813-645-7651

