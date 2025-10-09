Curtain set to rise on the play Ed Brown left behind

By LOIS KINDLE

Sun City Center resident Edward C. Brown died two years ago at 90, leaving behind a legacy of journalism and theater—and one final script. Found on his desk by his daughter, Marianne Palmer, the musical revue Adam & Eve Sing Anthony Newley and Other Really Swell Songs is now being brought to life—a fitting last act from a man who spent his life telling stories.

“I knew Dad had been working on this show, but it wasn’t until I found the completed script that I felt the full weight of his intention,” Palmer said. “Discovering it felt like a sign, a quiet invitation to bring his vision to life.”

To pay tribute to him and honor his final work, Palmer decided to direct and produce the play, which she called “a joyful, music-filled celebration,” featuring Broadway tunes by Anthony Newley and other beloved classics.

Written in the last year of his life, the play with music was always meant to be a fundraiser.

“I can’t speak for my dad, but I can take this in the direction he intended,” she said. “The play is a love story—a modern-day life story of Adam and Eve, presented with music. The lyrics of 13 songs build on the dialogue of the play.

“I feel in my heart, Dad was trying to show how everyone struggles in life and love gets us through it.”

In keeping with Brown’s lifelong devotion to service and storytelling, the production will benefit the two causes he cherished most: The Pelican Players Scholarship Fund (for its commitment to supporting high school graduates going into the arts) and the Youth and Family Mission at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, where Brown was an active member for two decades.

Adam & Eve Sing Anthony Newley and Other Really Swell Songs will be performed in the 200-seat sanctuary at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 1015 Del Webb Blvd E, Sun City Center, at 7 p.m., Oct. 16 and 17, and 2 p.m., Oct. 18.

Admission is $15 per person. Tickets are available at the church’s parish hall on Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at https://www.stjohndivine.com/box-office/. Free refreshments will be provided at intermission.

For more information, call (813) 392-9188 or visit https://www.facebook.com/StJohnDivineSCC/.

The performers

Showcasing people throughout the community, the cast of Adam & Eve Sing Anthony Newley and Other Really Swell Songs includes Harry Burgess as Adam; Adrienne Lesko as Eve; Guy Bailey as the serpent; Lee Miller as The Voice; John Chipman as The Lord; and Lisa Velasco and Jeff Jordan as the angel singers.

About Ed Brown

Edward C. Brown’s legacy transcended the newsroom and stage. The decorated U.S. Army Veteran and Peabody-winning journalist spent nearly five decades chronicling pivotal events in the nation’s history, including the Vietnam War, Watergate and the Paris Peace Talks for NBC News and New York’s WNEW and WMCA. His work earned the highest honors in journalism, including the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Brown retired to Sun City Center in 2000 with his wife, Virginia “Jean,” and quickly became a local arts and civic leader. He edited the News of Sun City Center, co-founded the Performing Arts Club and starred in dozens of PAC and Pelican Players productions. He’s especially remembered for several portrayals of George Burns. He also served 10 years with the community’s SCC Security Patrol.

Ed’s commitment to community extended deeply into his spiritual life.

He served as senior warden, the highest-ranking lay leader in the Episcopal Church, at St. John the Divine and guided the parish as it transitioned and grew. He helped shape its communication and outreach efforts and was always ready to lend his voice, leadership and humor to every occasion. More than a place of worship, the church was a spiritual home, creative outlet and vital part of his retirement life.