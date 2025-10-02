South Florida Football took bye week after resounding win

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The South Florida Bulls took their bye-week with a 3-1 (2-2 MEAC) record after soundly defeating South Carolina State (SCS), 63-14, in Tampa on Sept. 20 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls hosted the Bulldogs in a noon game in the late summer humidity where temperatures still felt in the high 90s in front of an annouced crowd of just over 28K.

USF QB Byrum Brown continued to have success in the Golesh system and tossed four TDs in the rout. The game started with South Carolina State moving down the field after taking the opening kickoff. As the drive approached the end zone, Mac Harris picked off a pass and raced down the sidelines for a 93-yard TD to open the scoring, the longest return for the USF program. The Bulls never trailed in the game. Brown tossed two more TDs in the second quarter, the first to Jonathan Echols for 22 yards and the other, a 26-yard pass to Joshua Porter. The Bulldogs broke up the scoring temporarily with their own TD, a 1-yard run to send the teams to halftime. Chas Nimrod caught two TDs, one 42 yards and the other a 22-yard score. Sam Harris broke off two TD runs of 30+ yards (30 yards and 54 yards), and Nykahi Davenport had a long dash of 43 yards to bring the crowd to its feet.

The Bulls came out roaring in the third quarter and poured on the scoring with five TD drives, which sent the starters to the sidelines to allow the reserves to take live snaps in real- game situations. Brown finished his night with 236 yards passing. USF compiled 504 yards in total offense in the scoring fiesta.

The Bulls have won three non-conference games for the first time since 2018, and two of those opponents were ranked at the time. They also set a program record for points scored, 35, in the third quarter. The Bulls defense now has a streak of 12 games where they have forced at least one turnover. USF returns to the field on Oct. 3 for a home game vs. Charlotte (1-3) at Raymond James Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

