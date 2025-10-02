Obituaries for the week of October 2, 2025

Steven Douglas Uhlman

Steven Douglas Uhlman, 55, of Riverview, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 9, 2025, from natural causes. Born on October 15, 1969, Steven was known for his vibrant personality, quick humor and kind spirit, making him a cherished presence in the lives of many.

Steven had a successful career as a senior engineer with Dell EMC, where he applied his keen intellect, sharp analytical mind and remarkable problem-solving skills. His colleagues and friends respected his ability to see solutions clearly and lead with both intelligence and integrity.

Outside of work, Steven found joy in the outdoors and creativity in his artistry. He was passionate about fishing, taking countless trips with friends and family. Steve, like his father, enjoyed making stained-glass art. He was also talented in lapidary and jewelry making, both hobbies that reflected his deep love for both nature and craftsmanship.

Steven was adored by his nieces and great-nieces, as well as his great-nephews, with whom he always shared laughter and adventure. His sense of fun, loyalty and creativity made him a favorite uncle.

He is survived by his sisters, Ruthanne Scarduzio (Robert) and Stephanie Uhlman Pike (Chris); his brother, Wes Uhlman; twin nieces, Stephanie and Kimberly (John); great-niece, Isabella; and great-nephews, Christian, Gabriel, Jax, Luca and Beckett. Steven is also survived by his loving girlfriend, Jill Astood; Sonia & Ernie Taylor; and many other family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Steven Uhlman.

Steven’s life was one of laughter, loyalty and creativity. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A memorial service will be held on October 3, 2025, at noon at Sun City Center United Methodist Church, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W., Sun City Center, FL 33573.