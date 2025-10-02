Inspire kids with your story at LLT’s Great American Teach-In

By LOIS KINDLE

The Great American Teach In is Nov. 21, and the LLT Academy South Bay in Ruskin is looking for professionals, business owners, nonprofit leaders, tradespeople and retirees from all walks of life to share their stories with students.

“The kids love this, and it’s a big day for our school,” said Kelli Conte, LLT Academy PTSO president. “It’s an opportunity to make a real difference in a student’s life.”

The purpose of the Great American Teach In is to expose students to diverse careers, give them a glimpse into real-world job roles and inspire them through storytelling. It doesn’t require a lot of time to participate.

Participation is simple and flexible: presenters can spend as little as 30 minutes with a classroom or rotate as they like through multiple sessions. They can also choose which grade levels to visit at the K–8 public charter school.

They can simply share stories about career experience or hobbies, offer a demonstration, answer student questions, lead an interactive activity or hand out small, age-appropriate keepsakes.

“We have morning and afternoon time slots during the school day,” Conte said. “We’re looking for folks in lots of different jobs. As long as their topic is school-appropriate, we’ll take anything, even a hobby.

Some of the jobs and/or professions that would be ideal include

• Firefighter, law enforcement officer or member of the military.

• Veterinarian, veterinary assistant, animal trainer or zookeeper.

• Farmer or beekeeper.

• Singer, musician or DJ.

• Chef, baker or food truck owner.

• Doctor, paramedic, medical technician or nurse.

• Wildlife conservationist, marine biologist or meteorologist.

• Astronaut, pilot or flight attendant.

• Artist, illustrator or photographer, fashion designer, cosmetologist, hair stylist.

• Physical therapist or personal trainer.

• Engineer, scientist.

• Author, reporter, college professor or news anchor.

• Video game designer, magician.

• Coach or athlete.

The list is pretty much endless.

If you’ve got a story to tell, this is your chance to give back—and maybe even change a child’s life.

To sign up, email southbayptso@LLTacademy.com or call 813-362-5601.