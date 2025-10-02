Costumes, candy and connections: the Trick or Treat Expo is back

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce invites you to its annual Trick or Treat Fall Expo, Oct. 17. This year’s spooktacular event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Ave.

Come join hundreds of other area residents at this always engaging community event. Admission and parking are free.

“This event is one of our favorites,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “It’s a great place for area residents to meet face-to-face and build trusting relationships with member businesses and nonprofit organizations offering them the products and services they need.”

The expo features lots of interesting vendors and festive booths, plus plenty of promotional offers and handouts. Since it’s so close to Halloween, optional costumes, table décor and lots of treats are encouraged.

This event goes far beyond handshakes and business cards.

“The SouthShore Business Expo is a great way for small businesses like ours to connect face-to-face with our neighbors and other local businesses,” said Melissa Canfield, co-owner of Grease Monkey Ruskin. “For us, it’s not just about visibility—it’s about building relationships and showing people we’re part of this community. Events like this help small businesses grow while keeping our local economy strong, and that’s why we’re proud to participate again this year.”

Nonprofit-member participants agree.

Inspira Tampa Bay participated for the first time in 2024 and will definitely be back, said Luz Gaona, the nonprofit organization’s founder and chairwoman.

“You’re able to network with not only the businesses and other charities but also with members of the community,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to build awareness about your organization and gain valuable resources and contacts like I made last year with the Community Foundation Tampa Bay.”

The expo is a win-win for everyone. Here are the organizations already registered, with more to come:

• AdventHealth Riverview, Assisted Living Locators of Tampa, Captain Handyman LLC, Cardinal Roofing and CarePatrol.

• Children’s Board of Hillsborough County, Critter Adoption & Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.), FirstLight Home Care and Freedom Plaza.

• Grease Monkey, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Home Instead Senior Care and LifePath Hospice/Tampa (Chapters Health System).

• The Observer News, Parts ‘n Carts, PCAT Literacy Ministries Inc. and PurLea Skincare.

• Roots Southern BBQ, Rosemary Leist, Realtor – Flip Side Realty by Design, Safe Families for Children and SERVPRO of Sun City Center/Ruskin South.

• Sun City Center Emergency Squad, Sun City Senior Care; Sun Towers Retirement Community, Sherer Law Firm.

• Trust U.S. and United Healthcare.

There’s still time to sign up. If you haven’t already registered, now’s the time to do it. The cost is $75 for nonprofits and $175 for businesses. Visit https://www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org/ or call 813-645-1366.

All residents need do is show up!