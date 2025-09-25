UMC to host wellness event, animal blessing and ice cream social

By LOIS KINDLE

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center has partnered with BayCare Community Health to provide free health screenings and flu shots for both children and adults in the community.

South Shore and Sun City residents are invited to attend the church’s Community Health and Wellness Day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 27.

The screenings for A1C, glucose, blood pressure and body mass index are essential because they help detect and manage chronic conditions early – often before symptoms appear.

The event will take place in the LEC Building, 1971 Haverford Ave., Sun City Center.

As always, we’re doing this for the benefit of the community,” said Victoria Sorensen, director of ministry. Screenings are a very important part of overall health, and many can’t afford them or avoid them out of fear for what’s unknown. Avoidance can later lead to serious health conditions that could have been prevented or treated early on.

“As a church, we consider [health] one of our ministries,” she continued. “We care about the physical and mental well-being of community members, as well as spiritually. We take a holistic approach to total wellness.”

Caring for animals, too

The church will also host a Blessing of the Animals between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 10, at Creason Hall, 1971 Haverford Ave.

Well-behaved, leashed pets or those brought in a carrier are welcome at this free, outdoor event. The Rev. Debbie Marion will preside.

Pat Jones, of the Sun City Center Photography Club, will be taking free photos.

This event is held every year during October, around the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi Day, which honors St. Francis, the patron saint of animals.

The Blessing of the Animals is associated with this day. Pets and animals are brought to churches or other gathering spots for a special ceremony to receive blessings for their well-being. It symbolizes St. Francis’ love and respect for all creatures and reflects his bond with nature and animals. Many denominations, including Catholic, Episcopal, Methodist and Orthodox, hold animal blessing ceremonies.

Dessert and a movie

The public is also invited to a free ice-cream social at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 10, to be followed at 6 p.m. by the movie “Redemption of Henry Myers,” the 2014 western about a weary outlaw who’s lived a life of violence and selfishness. After a botched robbery leaves him wounded and abandoned by his gang, he’s taken in by a kind widow and her children. It a story about grace, second chances and the transformative power of love.

It will take place in the church’s LED Building. Donations are appreciated but not required.

For more information, call 813-634-2539.