Obituaries for the week of September 25, 2025

Ruth Casper Hoover

Ruth Casper Hoover of Sun City Center, FL, went to be with her Lord on September 10, 2025. She was born on January 10, 1925, in Oakfield, NY, and became the “girl next door” when her family moved next door to Harvey Hoover’s family in Darien Center, NY. They were both 12 at the time.

On June 11, 1949, Ruth married Harvey in Oakfield, NY.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey. Ruth is survived by her four children, Doug, and his wife, Sharon; Jim, and his wife, Cindy; David, and his wife, Karen; and Jeanne, and her husband, Ivan; along with her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Ruth and Harvey raised their family in Western New York and Massachusetts. When they retired, they became snowbirds – spending winters in Sun City Center, FL, and summers in Darien Center, NY. Ruth said it was the best of both worlds.

In retirement, Ruth and Harvey enjoyed many activities in Sun City Center.

A memorial service and burial are planned for the immediate family in Corfu, NY.

Marcia Sue Corn

Marcia Sue Corn, age 83, a nearly 25-year resident of Sun City Center, FL, died Saturday evening, September 13, 2025, at Sun Terrace Rehab in Sun City Center.

Marcia was born June 5, 1942, in Niagara Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Earl Edward and Susan Drew (Barrons) Kells. She was raised in Niagara Falls, graduating in 1960 from Lewiston Porter High School. She then attended the University of Kentucky, where she was a proud member of the Delta Zeta Sorority, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in library science.

Her entire life she remained an avid fan of all University of Kentucky athletics.

Upon graduation from UK, she moved to Louisville and began working at Wheeler Elementary School as the school librarian. Mrs. Corn was the librarian at Wheeler Elementary her entire 35-year career. Upon retirement, she moved to Sun City Center, FL. Throughout her life, Marcia was an avid competitive bowler and found so much joy in loving her grandchildren.

Marica is survived by her sons, Jeff (Deborah) Corn, of Westerville, OH, and Chris (Sarah) Corn, of Venice, FL; her grandchildren, Nicole and Faith Corn and Aidan Corn; her former husband and friend, Don Corn, of Sun City Center, FL; her brothers, Bruce (Charleen) Corn, and Earl Kells; and other relatives and friends. Her parents preceded her in death.

Marcia’s burial will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery, Bethlehem, Shelby, Ohio. Public calling hours and funeral services will not be observed.

Care for Marcia and her family is being provided by the Penwell Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875.