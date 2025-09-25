Newly merged Brandon Riverview Chamber advances 32-year Trick or Treat Street (TOTS) tradition

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

In a show of force and unity, the newly merged Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a much-beloved community event in time for the Halloween season, and this time sporting its historic name.

Last held in 2021, and for years growing and expanding at Riverview High School, Trick or Treat Street (TOTS) is back in business, after it had been sidelined in 2022 and 2023 after a 32-year run. The event since inception aimed to create a safe, fun and family-minded environment for a safe trick-or-treating experience.

In like fashion, the 2025 TOTS event is scheduled to run noon to 3 p.m. at Riverview High School, at 1131 Boyette Road, where kids with their families are invited to collect treats from vendors representing area businesses, nonprofits, clubs, churches, sports organizations and more.

Both chamber members and the community at large are asked to sign up now to participate in the spirited event, with booths available in two categories. The cost for Trick-or-Treat Booths is $65 for members and $100 for nonmembers, and requires signees to provide tent, table, chairs, decorations and candy for 3,000 kids. Booth prices for food and craft vendors is $75 for members and $100 for non-members.

The event was founded by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, which in December 2023 announced its new name, the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce. That chamber, in 2024, presented the first-ever Hillsborough Harvest Hoopla, held as a continuation of Trick or Treat Street, at Spoto High in Riverview.

At the time, Daniel Allen, dressed as the bio-exorcist Beetlejuice, said he was happy the much-beloved community event had been relaunched, after the coronavirus pandemic, albeit under a different name. “We really missed Trick or Treat Street because it was a time that we could give back to the community, get together with fellow neighbors and have a good time,” Allen said.

Now, it’s time to welcome back TOTS at Riverview High; this represents the efforts of two historic chambers — the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1959, and the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1966. In addition to Harvest Hoopla last year, the Brandon chamber presented its Boo Bash Halloween event at the Brandon Recreation Center.

After the intent to merge chambers moved forward in August, “We wanted to take a combination of our Halloween events and come back to the traditional event that the Riverview chamber had been so successful at,” said Amber Aaron, president of the Brandon Riverview Chamber, who for years had worked for the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. “This is our first event as a combined chamber, and we’re looking forward to connecting back out into the community.”

As in years past, there is set to be a Kids Zone, presented by Christopher Ligori & Associates, attorneys at law, as well as food trucks and a booth decoration challenge, with awards announced for Scariest, Most Creative and Most Kid-Friendly.

“This is a safe trick-or-treating experience for families, and they can expect seasonal vendor displays and goodies,” Aaron said, noting that vendors can present promotional materials as well. Presenting sponsors are Livingstone Academy and South Bay Academy, and Riverview High student clubs and groups and JROTC are set to participate.

Admission and treats are free, but there is a $5 charge to park per vehicle. There will be a cost for vendor and food truck purchases.

As for the future of the combined chamber, whose board members signed their intent to merge in August, the aim is to save members “money and time on memberships,” while “increasing the connections at events and increasing our voice in state and local government” affairs, Aaron said.

To wit, “our newly merged Government and Economic Affairs Council will be tackling issues of transportation, education and other top-ticket items,” Aaron said. This is especially important, she added, given that incorporated cities, like Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City, have governmental bodies to lobby for and to support community interests.

The committee meets 8 a.m. the second Friday of the month at the new offices of the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, which resides in The Regent Lower Level at HCC, at 6437 Watson Road. “We moved in two weeks ago,” Aaron said, in an interview Sept. 19. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chamber luncheons, typically, are held the fourth Tuesday of the month, 11:30 a.m., at The Regent, a multi-purpose special events building that houses Hillsborough Community College (HCC) classrooms as well. The chamber’s annual business meeting luncheon is set for Tuesday, Jan. 27, also at The Regent.

Chamber officials are working on marketing, branding, website and social media efforts as the combined chamber moves beyond its fledgling merging days. Working with Aaron are Teri Perkins, who works on communications; Max Barrow, who handles events; and Jeff Campbell, vice president of membership and finance, who chairs the chamber’s education council.

There are councils also for military affairs and nonprofit interests, as well as networking groups. The president of the board is Steve Manning, of Master Garage Door Co., soon to be followed by Annette Bilyeu, of Spectrum Reach.

“We just hope people understand right now that change is happening,” Aaron said, as the chamber finalizes merger details.

“We welcome any feedback to help make a better and stronger chamber operation.”

For information, call the chamber at 813-234-5944 or send an email to info@centralhillsboroughchamber.com/.