Ms. Sr. Sun City Center Pageant returns Oct. 29

By LOIS KINDLE

It’s been 18 years since Laurie Dimsdale – now Laurie Klimeczko – was crowned Ms. Sr. Sun City Center. That marked the final chapter of a well-loved tradition: a spirited pageant for senior women that had delighted audiences in the community for 15 years. Why it ended remains a mystery, but here’s some exciting news – this cherished celebration is making a comeback.

The Ms. Sr. Sun City Center is returning Oct. 29 when 10 lovely women, ages 60 to 80, will be competing for the 2025 title, crown, roses, sash and scepter. The pageant will take place at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center.

The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the 90-minute competition beginning at 6:30.

“This event is more than a beauty pageant, it’s a celebration of grace, grit and the vibrant contributions of senior women in our community,” said Nancy McCall, committee chair. “They’re women who’ve molded the community over the years through their volunteerism and leadership. The pageant honors their talent, vitality and spirit – qualities that make our community thrive.”

Wearing fashions from Teal Turtle in Apollo Beach, each contestant will introduce herself on stage and then change into attire for the talent portion of the competition. The contestants’ final transformation of the evening will be changing into evening gowns, after which they’ll dance to Roy Orbison’s iconic hit “Pretty Woman.”

This will be followed by a concise and heartfelt 2-to-3-minute speech on the importance of volunteerism in the community.

Throughout all of this, a panel of three judges –Klimeczko, Elizabeth Schroeter (Ms. Sr. Sun City Center 2005) and Sun City Center resident and historian Dale Shook – will be deciding the winner and three runners-up.

“We’re looking for them to show their inner, as well as outer beauty, talent, congeniality and grace,” said Klimeczko. “I get to crown the winner, and I’m happy to pass on the honor.”

The contestants themselves vote for Miss Congeniality.

“Winning the title of Ms. Sr. Sun City Center was not just an honor but a responsibility to represent senior women,” Schroeter said. “Retirement needn’t be the end for us – it can be the beginning of giving back to the community.”

The contestants

Gezil Andrews

Virginia Burrill

Yvonne Diedrick

Bernice DuBro-Clark

Karen Johnson

Joanne Kerr

Diane Keyes

Mary Anne Moseley-Sapia

Debbie Riley

Terri Zell

Don’t miss out

The Ms. Sr. Sun City Center Pageant is BYOB. Complimentary appetizers and mocktails will be available, as well Coke, fruit punch, club soda, tonic water and mixers for margaritas, pina coladas and daiquiris. The event will feature a large silent auction of items, like tickets to The Florida Aquarium, Sarasota Art Museum and James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art in St. Petersburg; gifts baskets from the area clubs; and items or gift cards/certificates from local businesses.

Tickets are $25 per person or $250 for a table of 10. RSVP at the Atrium Kiosk, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon or email nmccall@suncitycenter.org/. Snowbirds can RSVP and have their seats held by mailing their checks to the SCC Community Association, 1009 Pebble Beach Blvd. N, Sun City Center 33573.

All proceeds will go to the SCCCA Future Facilities Fund Phase 1-B, which includes a resort style pool and full-service restaurant for the community.