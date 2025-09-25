Lennard moves to 5-0; Spoto and Riverview rise above .500 midway through season

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Lennard Longhorns (5-0) 53 Leto (0-4) 0

Lennard traveled into Tampa to take on the struggling Leto Falcons and took care of business with another 50+ margin of victory for the second week in a row and its third for the season to move to 5-0 on the season. Coach KB Belton’s Longhorns remain the only undefeated team in the South Shore Six (SS6).

Jacob Mobley continues his impressive season at the helm of the offense. The senior QB tossed for 201 yards, completing 10 of his 19 passes for three TDs with an interception. Mobley is closing in on 4K yards passing for his HS career and has 40 TDs over that time. He is also a two-sport athlete, playing for Lennard basketball, but he excels in his football role as QB and is a key leader on the gridiron. Junior QB Johntel Gibbson connected for a TD. Thomas Shine, Al’quan Smith, Michael Merritt and Chayse Brown all caught a TD pass in the rout.

The defense was a total team effort with a number of players involved in at least four tackles, and Robert Gibbons had four solo tackles to lead the group. The unit also picked off a couple of passes, one each for Dorian Burns and Bryce Herald to keep the shutout intact. Over five games this season, the Longhorns have only surrendered 19 points.

Up Next:

The KB Belton led Longhorns turn their focus on two tougher opponents coming to Ruskin; Lakewood Ranch, a district matchup, and the currently undefeated Plant City Raiders.

Spoto Spartans (3-2) 39 Chamberlain Storm (3-1) 0

Spoto looked to use the momentum of a strong showing over the King Lions to head back out on the road to Busch Blvd. to rout the previously undefeated Chamberlain Storm, 39-0, to move to a game over .500. It was a big road win for the Spartans, who had struggled on the road where they faced undefeated teams at the time. Spoto has only two remaining road games on its schedule in the last two weeks of the season; one of those games is with district rival East Bay, which could build confidence for those two road tilts.

Head coach Keith Chattin’s defense stepped up big in the win over the Storm, intercepting two passes and forcing a fumble. Nasir Foster scooped up the fumble and converted it for a Spartan TD.

Up Next:

The Spartans return home for a three-game home stand, starting with Tampa Bay Tech on Sept. 26, followed by Freedom and Leto on consecutive weeks in the friendly confines where they are undefeated.

East Bay Indians (2-3) 21 Blake Yellow Jackets (2-3) 41

The East Bay Indians opened a two-game home stand with a tough 41-21 loss to the Blake Yellow Jackets. Both teams are now 2-3.

Indians QB Richard McClary connected with T. Jones for the only passing score. McClary and G. Altman each scored a TD from the rushing game. The story of this game was the Yellow Jackets getting a huge offensive night from QB Eddie Mamudi who threw for 372 yards and three TDs. The East Bay defense did pick off two of Mamudi’s passes, minimizing the damage. The defense held the Yellow Jacket ground game to just over 100 yards but couldn’t solve QB Mamudi and Jadarian Collins, the recipient of the three TD’s in the air. Collins had eight catches for 217 yards for his explosive night.

Up Next:

Head coach DeAndra Simmons will look to rally his Indian squad to get back to .500 when it takes on the winless Leto Falcons to complete the home-stand on Sept. 26. The team has a three-game road trip, starting on Oct. 3, with games at Wharton, TB Tech (a district matchup) and Riverview before returning home to play Spoto.

Riverview Sharks (3-2) 36 Newsome Wolves (1-4) 35

The Sharks traveled down the road to Lithia and got the tightest win of all of the SS6 with the one-point margin over Newsome, moving to a game over .500 on the season.

Aidan Airgood and Carter Peternell split the QB duties with A. McPherson catching three TD’s, two from Peternell and one from Airgood. McPherson led all recievers with 167 yards on eight catches. Peternell led all rushers from his QB position with 67 yards and one TD. Jordyn Bailey also scored a rushing TD.

The defense held the Wolves passing attack to just under 100 yards and picked off a pass but allowed 205 yards on the ground. The scoring breakdown was the same for Newsome as it was for Riverview with three TDs coming from the passing game and two TDs coming on the ground. The difference in the game was a Shark two-point conversion to come away with the exciting road win, dropping the Wolves to 1-4.

Up Next:

Head coach Tony Rodriguez and the Sharks turn their attention and preparation to another nearby rival, Durant, in a district match up on Sept. 26.

Story or any parts of the story are copyright protected, including AI revisions, without permission of the editor.

Photos available for purchase at https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor

Photography/Graphics Inquiries: Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202-683-9691