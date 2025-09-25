Cypress Creek’s Chili Cook-Off is back

By LOIS KINDLE

Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care Residence will host its 2025 Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 7.

Open to the public, the flavorful fall event was cancelled last year due to Hurricane Milton, when the residence received bus loads of evacuees from another assisted living community and safely rode out the storm with them.

So this year’s cook-off, to be held at 970 Cypress Village Blvd, Sun City Center, is a celebration of sorts. Everything is free.

“This event is about connection,” said Jim Biggins, owner of Cypress Creek Assisted living & Memory Care. “It’s a chance to open our doors, welcome our neighbors and celebrate the joy of being together.”

Whether you stay for the whole event or swing by for a quick taste, there will be good food, great company and plenty of good will.

And if you have the best chili in town, there’s still time to sign up and enter the friendly competition. All that’s needed is a crockpot of your favorite chili and you to serve it. Tasting cups, napkins and utensils will be provided.

Tasters are invited to sample eight to 10 delicious chilis, use a poker chip they’re given to vote for their favorite and help crown the People’s Choice winner.

Meanwhile, guest judges from Moffitt Cancer Center will be sampling, as well, to select the Judges’ Choice winner. They panel includes Sonya Pflanzer, PA-C; Weaver Jones, supervisor of talent acquisitions; and Jazmin Calzada, senior director of nursing.

Lemonade and a sweet treat round out the tasting experience.

Each winner receives a Florida Lottery tickets bouquet from Cypress Creek and, of course, bragging rights.

In the last contest in 2023, the Judges’ Choice winner was Timothy Lancaster and People’s Choice winner, Gerhard Heinrich.

The event will also feature free tours of the facility and door prizes.

Cypress Creek takes pride in being an active part of the Sun City Center community. It hosts the Chili Cook-off and St. Patrick’s Day Celebration each year to foster relationships and create moments of joy.

The family-owned residence is also proud to share that it has once again been named a winner of a Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best Award, earning top honors in both Assisted Living and Memory Care for the second year in a row.

“This award isn’t just about excellence – it’s about trust,” Biggins said. “Families choose Cypress Creek because they know their loved ones are in a place filled with heart. We’re not just providing care, we’re creating a home.”

Whether you plan to come to the cook-off as a taster or chili cook, please RSVP if you can to joy@cypresscreekalf.com or call 813-633-7777.