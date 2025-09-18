Sumner routs Newsome on the road in district tilt

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Wolves won the toss, and as is not customary these days, took the ball. It wouldn’t be long before the Wolves hit the scoreboard, returning the opening kickoff for a TD. Sumner responded two plays later with a TD setup by a long Jamareis Conyers return and a swing pass to Jonathan Rollins that went down the sideline to pay-dirt. It was all Stingrays after that.

The defense joined the party early, tipping a pass into Damarion Evans’ grasp. The Rays took immediate advantage, and Antonio Balaguer connected with Taesean Robinson to give the Stingrays their first lead and the second of Balaguer’s six TDs on 332 yards passing for a huge night. The third occurred on the very next Sumner possession to Tommy Scott to push the lead to 21-7.

It looked like Newsome was going to make a game of it on a drive that was assisted with a holding penalty that gave a stalled drive new life. And the Wolves scored a couple of plays later on a rushing TD. It was the last time Newsome scored.

The Rays added another TD just before the half, a 10-yard score from Samuel Thomas with mere seconds left, sending the teams to the locker room at 28-14. The Rays escaped an early second half Wolves’ drive after a long completion to the 7-yard line, but a FG attempt sailed wide right. The Stingrays setup a pass play for Conyers, giving him an opportunity on offense, and Balaguer connected for a 40-yard TD; Balaguer followed up soon after with his last TD of the night, another 40-yard connection to Tyler Lynch.

The Rays added a FG and another TD late in the game from a backup QB to punctuate the avenging of the playoff ouster, which pushed the Stingrays to 3-1 on the season and dropped the Wolves to 1-3. Sumner is now tied with Armwood for the top spot in the District 7A standings, both at 1-0. Armwood won vs. the Stingrays in week 2.

The Stingrays return home to face the Plant Panthers that are off to a 2-2 start. Coach Selvie and his coaches will enjoy the win and get back to work, prepping for the Panthers before welcoming the currently undefeated Plant City Raiders for a key district match-up.

The Morgan Mustangs won again, 20-8, over Spoto and are undefeated in their inaugural season under head coach Marlo Hollinghsed who is working toward building a roster that will compete at the varsity level in 2026.

Story or any parts of the story are copyright protected, including AI revisions, without permission of the editor. Photos available for purchase at https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor

Photography/Graphics Inquiries: Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202-683-9691