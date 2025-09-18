Seniors Helping Seniors in Riverview

By Kathie Stamps

As medical professionals, Dr. Lorenzo Dickens Jr. and Kiara Dickens, RN, have helped people for a combined three decades. He is a doctor of pharmacy, and she is a registered nurse. Since May 26, when they became business owners, they have extended their compassion and care by hiring others to do the same.

The Dickenses are the local owners of South Hillsborough Seniors Helping Seniors. Their SHS territory encompasses south Hillsborough County from Brandon Boulevard (State Road 60) to Ruskin, Sun City Center and Wimauma. “We chose this area because it is home,” Kiara Dickens said. “We reside in Riverview and when called upon, we can quickly reach our clients in a reasonably short drive.”

Their clients are seniors who need a helping hand with daily tasks, such as meal prep or light housekeeping. The caregivers they hire are also seniors, active and caring people who want to give back. South Hillsborough Seniors Helping Seniors is a service rooted in empathy, respect and connection.

“This unique approach not only provides practical support but also fosters meaningful friendships and a sense of purpose,” said Lorenzo Dickens. “To us, this isn’t just a business, it’s a calling.”

As they grow their SHS business, he is still a pharmacy supervisor with HCA Brandon Hospital. Kiara Dickens left her nursing career with a large healthcare conglomerate to be the ‘many hat wearer’ in South Hillsborough SHS. When they set out on their entrepreneurial journey, they looked for a mission-driven business model. “With advice from family members, we worked with a franchise coach who did a wonderful job doing a deep dive into the common interests between the two of us,” Lorenzo said. “Many good options were discussed and explored but this one was instantly our favorite.”

The Dickenses have a shared mission, day in and day out, of making a difference in people’s lives, to “provide compassionate, reliable support for aging adults in a way that truly feels like family,” Kiara said. The caregivers with Seniors Helping Seniors are assisting with activities of daily living or, perhaps, offering companionship or otherwise brightening the client’s day and making life easier for family caregivers.

“Our favorite part of the business is the opportunity to spend time getting to know seniors in our community who have such a wealth of knowledge and experience,” Kiara said. Their in-person assessment for each prospective client includes a detailed discussion with any immediate family members involved.

SHS clients and caregivers are paired with similar interests, life experiences and personality traits. Lorenzo credits this as one of the many reasons they have an industry low caregiver turnover rate of less than 7 percent, while not losing any clients to a competitor to date.

“The best client-caregiver pairings are when the two strangers become lifelong friends and an unofficial part of the family,” he said.

The Dickenses know they are co-owners of a business, but it doesn’t feel like work. Each of them is motivated daily by knowing they have lightened the burden for concerned family members or given reassurance to an adult child of a client to go to work, “knowing their loved one is in trusted hands,” Kiara said. It is a responsibility they do not take lightly.

One of their first hires was Kiara’s mom, Dr. Angela Vickers-Ward, who recently retired as a district administrator from Muscogee County Schools in Georgia and moved back to Hillsborough County with the goal of having an active post-professional career. “Her enthusiasm to give back has inspired her to become one of our most trusted caregivers,” said her son-in-law. Kiara added, “It has always been a dream to have a family-owned business that provides purpose and a meaningful way to spend more time together.”

For more information about Seniors Helping Seniors in Riverview, visit www.SouthHillsboroughSHS.com/.