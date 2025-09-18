Obituaries for the week of September 18, 2025

Normand Paul Jacques

Aug. 24, 1938 – Sept. 1, 2025

Normand Paul Jacques, 87, passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2025, in Sun City Center, FL, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Syndrome and Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. He was surrounded by the love of his family and his compassionate nurse and friend, Michelle.

Norm was born in Quebec City, Quebec, to Henri and Marie-Paule (Archambault). Jacques was raised in Sherbrooke, Quebec. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth Ann (Reid) Jacques for over 65 years. A devoted family man, Norm is survived by his wife; his oldest son, Paul (Wendy), of Melbourne, FL, and Paul’s children, Micheline, of Fort Gratiot, MI, and Paul (Angela), of Marysville, MI; Norm’s only daughter, Chantal, of Sun City Center, FL, her son, Charles (Amanda), and their daughters, Bronwyn and Vanora, of Cummins, GA, Daniel (deceased), and Chantal’s daughter, Nicole Elizabeth, of Acworth, GA; and Norm’s youngest son, Shane (Beth), of Dayton, MN, and their daughter, Veronica, of Plymouth, MN. Norm is also survived by his sisters, Micheline, of Las Vegas, NV, Diane, of Magog, Quebec, Louise, of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Francine (deceased), Carole, of Montreal, Quebec, Nicole (deceased); and Norm’s only brother, Michel (Karen), of Brighton, ONT.

Norm’s life was defined by passion and dedication, both on and off the ice. At 17, he began a distinguished 12-year career as a professional hockey goaltender, playing in six leagues from 1955 to 1968. He spent six memorable seasons with the Port Huron Flags of the International Hockey League. His competitive spirit never faded; at age 42, he famously suited up as a substitute goalie for the Flags and earned a five-minute penalty for fighting during a bench-clearing brawl. One of his greatest honors came when he was picked, played and traveled the world with the USA Olympic Hockey Team, leading up to the 1968 Olympics. He felt great pride being picked to play hockey for his newly chosen country. He had great memories of those special travels. After retiring from the Flags, Norm found great joy in playing for the Sarnia Oldtimers hockey team. He was able to reconnect with teammates and competitors from the past. It was highly competitive, and he was able to travel to many new places.

After hanging up his professional skates, he continued to shape the sport he loved, coaching peewee, bantam and midget leagues in Port Huron. He was known for his fundamental, no-nonsense coaching style and his unwavering belief in every player. In a testament to his character, he twice formed teams from players cut during tryouts and led those underdog squads to become league and international tournament champions, teaching them about hockey and life in the process.

A man of remarkable determination, Norm pursued night classes to become a field engineer while still playing hockey, launching a successful second career in power plant construction. His hard work and ingenuity provided a wonderful life for his family and earned him great respect in his field. He ultimately retired to Sun City Center, Florida.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 12, 2025, in Sun City Center, FL. More information is available by calling Chantal at (813) 310-0690. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who wish to honor his memory consider a donation to the Port Huron Minor Hockey Association scholarship for a worthy goaltender in the name of Norm Jacques.

He will be remembered as a fierce competitor, a dedicated coach, a sharp-witted storyteller and a deeply loving family man whose legacy of resilience and integrity will live on through all who knew him.

Our family would also like to thank the members of the staff at Freedom Plaza Memory Care and Life Path Hospice for their dedication to his medical and physical needs but most of all for keeping him comfortable and treating him with dignity and respect.

Robert “Bob” Putnam

Oct. 31, 1945 – Sept. 7, 2025

Robert “Bob” Putnam died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning, September 7, 2025, in Sun City Center, FL.

Bob was born on October 31, 1945, in Rockville Center, New York, to Charles and Marjorie (Udell) Putnam. He was a 1967 graduate of the University of Dayton.

Bob enlisted in the Vietnam War in December 1968 and served three years as a United States Army Infantry officer, earning the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts for his valor and service. He was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant.

After his tour, Bob returned home to his family and friends. On August 6, 1994, Bob married Lou Cynda Edwards. The couple lived on Simonton Lake in Elkhart, Indiana, for 30 years, enjoying boating, fishing and, of course, their faithful dogs. They enjoyed the outdoors, especially biking together on their tandem, white-water rafting and traveling to places like Australia and Mount Rushmore. Bob was also an avid golfer.

Bob was a credit manager for 16 years at Philips Products, Elkhart, Indiana, and a credit analyst for 15 years at Philips Industries, Dayton, Ohio.

Bob and Lou retired to Sun City, Florida, in 2021. Bob remained deeply committed to Veterans’ causes. He was active in the Military Officers Association of America (MOA), Honor Flight and held memberships in VFW Post 8108, American Legion Sun City Center Post, and regularly attended Bob’s Vets of Ruskin Thursday breakfasts. In 2024, he was honored with the Congressional Veterans Commendation by Congressman Vern Buchanan.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis Putnam; and his nephew, Stephen Sutton. He is survived by his wife, Lou; son, Greg (Susan) Putnam; daughter, Michele (Rob) Twitchell; grandsons, Joseph Putnam and Quinten Galbraith; three great-grandsons; sister, Lois (Putnam) Corridi; nephews, Dennis (Kacie) Sutton and Matthew (Justine) Schulte; several cousins; and their dogs, Buddy and Bennie.

A military service was held at Sarasota National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, followed by a luncheon at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sun City Center, FL.

Instead of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s name to Dogs, Inc. (formerly Southeastern Guide Dogs), 4210 77th St. E, Palmetto, FL 34221.