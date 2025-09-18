Neurosurgeon helps launch new program at South Shore Hospital

By LOIS KINDLE

Philip Henkin MD recently helped HCA Florida South Shore Hospital implement a new Neuro and Spine Surgery program.

The board-certified neurosurgeon who specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery and complex spinal reconstruction became affiliated with the hospital in March. He has since completed a number of highly successful procedures, restoring quality of life to older patients whose cases other surgeons were reluctant to accept.

“The quality of his surgical skill is amazing,” said Cathy Edmiston, South Shore Hospital’s CEO and RN, who has observed him in the operating room. “He’s an exceptional surgeon, and his outcomes speak to that.

“His patients report excellent results, especially regarding pain and mobility improvements. I’m excited for this kind of care to remain right here in this community.”

Henkin recently began sharing office space with another physician at 920 Cypress Village Blvd., Ruskin, to offer area residents the convenience of a local clinic, advanced minimally invasive surgical procedures performed nearby and the comfort of recovering close to home.

“Minimally invasive surgery [MIS] is far superior to conventional, open surgery for seniors, especially for those with co-morbidities [conditions like diabetes, obesity or high blood pressure],” Henkin said. “It expands the pool of people who can have spine surgery and offers better outcomes and lower risks.

“The best part is it has a big impact on people’s lives,” he continued. “Of all the physician specialties, there is none bigger. I like the aspect of improving people’s lives. As a doctor and Catholic Christian, I consider this a higher calling.

Henkin, 62, enjoys the challenge of using his skills.

“The degree of difficulty can be a 10,” he said. “The stakes are high, but the benefits are also high, especially for people who are in desperate need. It can help change the course of their lives.”

For example, Henkin recently performed MIS on a 90-year-old, healthy man with spinal stenosis, a condition where the spaces within the spine narrow, putting pressure on the nerves that travel through the spine. His back pain was a nine out 10.

After the patient’s surgery, which involved two incisions of less than an inch, the man’s pain went to zero, and he’s actually able to play golf again.

Here’s another. Henkin recently helped a 72-year-old man battling metastatic lung cancer who had fallen, experienced a fracture and ended up in the hospital. He couldn’t stand, walk or sit up. Through MIS, Henkin had him sitting up for breakfast immediately following surgery.

In addition to the office in Ruskin, Dr. Henkin will be opening another office Oct. 1 at 2829 W. DeLeon St., in south Tampa, where he’s affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospial.

Henkin sees patients from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays in the Ruskin office. For an appointment, call 813-651-3300.