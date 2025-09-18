Lennard and Spoto get decisive wins; East Bay squeaks out a win

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Lennard – Gateway 50-0

The Lennard Longhorns took their undefeated record on the road to play the 1-2 Gateway Eagles for a district tilt and returned home with their undefeated record intact after the rout over Gateway. The Longhorns were coming off another dominant victory, 28-7, over the Blake Yellow Jackets.

The Longhorns made a longer trip down to Ft. Myers and came away with a rout over Gateway and moved to 4-0 on the season. Jacob Mobley continued his strong season adding two more TDs. However, it was the running game that stood out with 225 yards on the ground from four rushers. Ronnie Wilson led the way with 71 yards and a TD, and Marcus Dixon added 60 yards and two touchdowns. The defense forced the Eagles offense into five turnovers, including two interceptions. Both Lennard and Palmetto are at the top of the District 6A standings with one district win each. With 303 rushing yards, Wilson is the district leader among running backs.

Up Next:

The Longhorns will stay on the road to play the Leto Falcons, winless for the season, for their third road game in a row on Sept. 19. Before returning home the following week, the Falcons dropped a road game to the Northside Christian Mustangs, 38-9.

Spoto 49 King 7

The Spoto Spartans (2-2) came together on both sides of the ball for a big win over the King Lions to get back into the win column. Senior QB Jesse Harden tossed three TDs, connecting with Michael Grider twice and Levert Sims for the other TD. Harden also ran the ball for two TDs. The offense got a huge boost from RB Quayshawn Harvey, who rushed for 175 yards on 17 carries. Alando Riggins was called in near the goal line to get two short yardage scores.

After losing two road games against a couple of undefeated squads, Lennard and Plant City, it was a much-needed win for the Keith Chattin-led Spartans.

The Lions are still searching for their first win.

Up Next:

The Spartans will head back out on the road to play undefeated Chamberlain (3-0) on Sept. 19, before retuning home for a string of three games in front of their home fans.

East Bay 21 Bloomingdale 14

The East Bay Indians traveled up 301 to grab a tight 21-14 win over the Bloomingdale Bulls to even their record at 2-2 and dropping the Bulls to 1-2.

The Indians used the ground game to rack up over 150 yards on the ground, junior Richard McClary accounting for 93 of those yards with one going for a TD. Dorian Edwards had the other offensive TD. The defense stepped up and created issues for the Bulls offense. Sophomore Gaven Milton picked up three QB sacks, and junior Michael Walker scooped up a fumble and scored a TD on the defensive side of the ball.

Up Next:

The Indians return home for a couple of games, the first against Blake (1-3) on Sept. 19 and then Leto the following week, the 26th.

Riverview 15 Plant City 24

Rounding out the South Shore 6 (see separate story for Sumner and Morgan), the Riverview Sharks returned home and couldn’t pull off an upset of the undefeated Plant City Raiders (4-0), losing 24-15 and dropping back to .500 on the season.

Aidan Airgood struggled against the Raiders defense, throwing three interceptions, but did use his legs for one of the Shark TDs. The Riverview offense was held to just under 100 yards for the game. The Sharks got a strong effort from sophomore Antrell Johnson on special teams with 130 return yards, including a kickoff return TD for the game.

Up Next:

The Sharks return home on Sept. 19 to play the 1-3 Newsome Wolves.