USF wins statement game in Gainesville

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Bulls are ranked #18 nationally after stunning win over the Florida Gators

In what can only be described as a “stunner,” the USF Bulls traveled into Gainesville to take on the #13 nationally ranked Florida Gators and came away with one of the biggest program wins in school history and, conceivably, the biggest win in only the third season of the Golesh era. The Bulls stayed in the game with defense and some Gator miscues, and the offense did just enough to setup a game-winning Nico Gramatica kick as the clock wound to zeros to seal the 18-16 win.

The win created some interesting milestones. Beyond being potentially the biggest football win in school history, USF has now become the ninth football bowl subdivision (FBS) team to win at Florida, at Florida State and at Miami. It also became the first team to beat all FBS teams in Florida on the road, including UCF, Florida Atlantic and FIU, as well as the three previously mentioned. It was the first game-winning FG for Gramatica, son of former Buccaneer kicker Martin Gramatica, who played for Tampa Bay from 1999 to 2004.

The Bulls are now ranked at 18 in the AP Coaches Poll, the highest ranking since 2018, and just the fourth team since the start of the AP Poll in 1936 to win its first two games of a season against ranked opponents while being unranked itself. It’s still early in the season, and the team has a lot of football to be played, including a tough test against Miami, but it has certainly created excitement around the program in the first two games this season. This is the second consecutive trip to Gainesville where USF was involved in a one-score game in the last quarter. This time the result was different, and the Bulls came through and were clutch when it mattered. The defense gave up 212 first half yards but stalled Florida drives, forcing three FGs, and for the game it held the Gators to the fewest points scored since 2023. Mac Harris (named Walter Camp FBS Defensive Player of the Week) led with 10 tackles, and Chenault picked off a second half pass, ending a threat. Byrum Brown continued to be a leader on the field, throwing for 263 yards, and used his legs for an additional 66 yards on 17 carries.

Coach Golesh, in a very emotional interview after the game, commented that the current success is a result of “a bunch of guys that bought into a vision when it wasn’t super cool” and “these guys are Bulls and it paid off.” He finished with the statement line he attributed to the late USF basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim (who passed away in October of 2024), “This ain’t the same ole South Florida.” And two games in, the USF Bulls are buying into the vision, the philosophy and the grittiness needed to put themselves in a position to win, and as Golesh stated, it is paying off and the program is now off to a 2-0 start, beating two ranked opponents that they were not expected to beat, and are now headed to Miami. So far in the Golesh era, this is not the “same ole South Florida.” There is, to use a Tampa Pirate word, swagger in South Florida.