Sumner rebounds from Armwood loss

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays routed the Wharton Wildcats 44-7 in the Tank on Friday, Sept. 5, on a night where Mother Nature provided a light show in the sky, a vibrant sunset and an array of colors filling the night. On the field, Sumner looked to get back on track after a tough road loss at Armwood. The Stingrays wasted no time in getting off to a fast start and didn’t look back as they seized control of the game.

The Rays were playing without starter Antonio Balaguer, who was sitting out nursing a shoulder injury. Balaguer was ready to jump into action if needed, but the Sumner offense showed that would not be necessary, jumping out to a 30-7 lead with just under seven minutes still left in the first quarter. Stingray sophomore QB Makai Frederick connected with Tommy (TJ) Scott to open the scoring. Scott took the pass and raced down the far sideline for the TD. After the defense pinned the Wildcats in their own end-zone for a safety, Jamareis (JJ) Conyers returned a punt for the third Sumner score in a less than two minutes.

Wharton used a couple of penalties, first, an unsportsmanlike conduct on JJ’s score and then a pass interference call, setting the Wildcats up deep in Sumner territory for their only score. The Rays picked up their second safety after a snap sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end-zone. The safety was setup by the tenacious defense that pinned the Wildcats deep. Scott scored his second TD by taking a kickoff down the sideline to increase the lead. Sumner added two more scores before the half ended to head to the locker room up 44-7 to cap the scoring before halftime. The last, a Garcia rushing TD from the two-yard line. The game was under a “running clock” at the eight-minute mark of the second quarter as is the rule when a team leads by 35+ points.

Stingray QB Frederick ended the night with 124 yards passing and three TDs to three different receivers. Scott, Taesean Robinson and Zion Colbert were all on the receiving end. Conyers and Tristian O’Neal led the defense. Each had an interception. Evans (2), Inmon (1), and Rodriguez (1) combined for four sacks. Inmon led with pressure on the QB with five hurries.

The Rays head off to play a district game in Lithia against the 1-2 Newsome Wolves on Sept. 12, looking to build a winning streak vs. the team that sent them to a first-round playoff exit last season. The Wolves are a different team while the Stingrays returned many of their key players. Sumner will return home to face the “Plants” the weeks after, first the highly ranked Plant Panthers, followed by the Plant City Raiders the following week.

The Morgan Mustangs defeated the Sumner Stingrays 6-0 in the first ever meeting between the two squads in a JV matchup in Wimauma. The Mustangs are now 2-0 in the JV season after an earlier 6-0 win over Durant.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore HS games.

Story or any parts of the story are copyright protected, including AI revisions, without permission of the editor.

Photos available for purchase at https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor

Photography/Graphics Inquiries: Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202-683-9691