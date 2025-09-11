SCC Security Patrol does more than cruise community streets

By LOIS KINDLE

Anyone living in or driving around Sun City Center has seen them – the red-white-and-blue vehicles quietly cruising the community’s streets.

Working in cooperation with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, SCC Security Patrol volunteers function as the senior community’s extra set of eyes and ears. Guided by the motto “To see and be seen,” they maintain a watchful presence, helping to deter unwanted activity by simply being visible.

The all-volunteer patrol operates two vehicles 12 hours a day – from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – seven days a week (excluding Christmas and Thanksgiving). Its local volunteers drive more than 125,000 miles and contribute more than 30,000 hours annually to help the community.

There’s more

What many may not realize is the patrol also operates the SCC Security Patrol Radar Unit of five or six specially trained volunteers. Scheduled to monitor targeted areas of concern when requested by the HCSO, they simply record vehicle and golf cart speeds over designated limits. No personal information on drivers or their vehicles is recorded.

The stats are reported to Master Deputy Jeff Merry, who then decides if the numbers warrant further action.

“The radar unit is a tremendous help to us in initiating tracking before we allocate traffic deputies to these areas,” he said. In February, the highest number of vehicles monitored this year, for example, was 1,332 cars and 217 golf carts, said SCC Security Patrol Deputy Chief Bob Smith.

“Of those, 4.8% of the vehicles and 26.3% of the carts were actually speeding,” he said. “The highest speed we’ve recorded was one vehicle traveling 55 mph. Most typical are in the higher 30s or lower-to-mid 40s.”

“Our efforts identify problem areas for the HCSO,” he said.

Security patrol drivers report any vehicles they spot breaking Florida parking laws to their captains who go out and place educational cards on the windshields. For example, parking is not permitted when on or blocking a sidewalk, even in the vehicle owner’s own driveway; within 15 feet of a fire hydrant; within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection; on or in a marked fire lane; against the flow of traffic; on a bicycle path or exclusive bicycle lane; and more.

The plate numbers of vehicles breaking the laws are periodically reported to Merry. Repeat offenders can be issued a ticket, if necessary.

Even more

The SCC Security Patrol is part of Hillsborough County’s Emergency Community Emergency Response Task Force. It’s also a listening station for the Kings Point Amateur Radio Club’s Disaster Radio Service Program.

It provides the following additional services as well:

• Free golf cart registrations and inspections.

• Microchip scanning to help residents who find lost pets to identify their owners.

• Wellness checks when a relative or friend can’t reach a loved one who lives in SCC Community Association area.

• Maintenance of house data cards for anyone going out of town.

• Operation of a lost-and-found.

• Transportation of ambulatory patients (who live within Sun City Center, Kings Point, Freedom Plaza or Sun Towers) from the hospital to home, (from 6 to 9 p.m.), when other services aren’t available.

• Assistance for SCC Community Association events.

• Assistance in handing out free safety vests to after-dark pet walkers in partnership with the SCC Men’s Club.

• A meeting space for HOAs and clubs on a first come, first served basis.

• A Silver Alert search team to assist HCSO in finding missing seniors.

Incorporated in 1981, the patrol, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit group, receives no funding from the SCC Community Association. Its expenses are paid for by donations from community residents, clubs and businesses, and grants from organizations, like the Community Foundation Tampa Bay and Interfaith Social Action Council.

It’s always looking for folks willing to volunteer a minimum of three hours per month and will work with them on accommodating their schedules.

For more information, stop by 1225 Pebble Beach Blvd. N, visit www.sccpatrol.org or call 813-642-2020.