Prevent suicide: start a conversation, be the difference

By LOIS KINDLE

Every 11 minutes, someone in the United States dies by suicide, one of the country’s leading causes of preventable death.

That’s why nonprofit organizations, government agencies, healthcare providers and other organizations recognize the month of September annually as Suicide Prevention Month. Their goal is to increase public awareness, offer hope and inspire meaningful action around one of the most urgent mental health issues of our time.

As part of the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline network, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is at the forefront of these efforts locally. Anyone with thoughts of suicide who dials 988 from our area can be connected to one of the crisis center’s specialists for support.

“All of our staff live here in the community and are professionally trained to respond to these calls,” said Clara Reynolds, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay president and CEO. “People with suicidal thoughts truly believe the world would be a better place without them. They feel totally isolated.

“Hearing another human being acknowledge their pain and suffering ignites a small spark of hope,” she continued. “Starting a conversation and allowing them to sit in that moment and express how they feel can help them make another choice and gain another perspective.”

Recognizing the warning signs

We can all help. By recognizing the warning signs of suicide and striking up a conversation, we, too, can offer hope and help save a life.

Suicide doesn’t discriminate. It touches every demographic – folks of all ages and ethnicities, whether sick or healthy, rich or poor – which makes awareness and early intervention vital.

There are three types of warning signs – psychological, physical and situational.

Psychological signs include

A history of mental health issues.

Depression, despair and/or hopelessness.

Obsessive thinking, extreme mood swings.

Feelings of being a burden to others.

Feelings of emptiness or being trapped.

Having a sense of not belonging.

Talking about wanting to die.

Extreme sadness, guilt, shame or anxiety.

Behavioral signs include

Prior suicide attempts.

Verbal expressions of intent.

Difficulty in making decisions.

Acute loss of energy.

Change of sleeping or eating habits.

Disengagement from normal activities.

Giving away prized possessions.

Sexual dysfunctions.

Withdrawal or alienation from support system.

Risk-taking behavior like speeding, drunk driving, self-mutilation.

Frequent alcohol or drug abuse.

Situational signs include.

Loss of a loved one.

Loss of health, functions or abilities.

Loss of status and/or role.

Threatened major change, including family or marital status, job, home, security, legal issues.

Sexual or physical abuse.

Trauma or accident.

Isolation.

Family history of abuse, suicide, violence or discord.

“Trust your gut,” Reynolds said. “Don’t hesitate to ask someone, ‘Are you thinking about suicide?’ From a place of love and support, give space for the answer and encourage them to talk. Then listen.

“You want them to vent,” she added. “Keep the phone handy and encourage them to call 988, if needed.”

More information is available at the following websites: https://www.crisiscenter.com/, https://www.nimh.nih.gov/ or Homepage/.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988. Crisis Center of Tampa Bay specialists are available 24/7 to listen and offer hope.