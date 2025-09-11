Obituaries for the week of September 11, 2025

James R. Gundry

James Roy Gundry, age 75, born July 9, 1950, was a really, really, really good man! Everyone loved Jimmy. His family loved him, his friends loved him, his dog loved him. Gosh, even people that did not know Jim loved him! He was smart, hard working, kind and tacitly sarcastic. Jim loved to joke, and he loved under the breath sarcasm, you know, the kind you didn’t always get until you thought about it later. The best way to describe Jim is to use a classic TV series from the ’50s/’60s. Jim was a bit Eddie Haskell, a bit Wally and a lot Beaver!

Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois. His mother, Martha/Marty Hancock Gundry, and father, James Gundry, had two children, Jim and his sister, Leila/Lee Gundry Leverett.

Jim did quite a bit of moving when he was young. He lived in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. He served as the editor of the school newspaper and yearbook at St. Pius X High School in Atlanta. After high school graduation, Jim made the University of Florida his higher level education choice. While at school, he was socially active. He was a member of the Blue Key Fraternity. We believe he learned a lot, but, more importantly, he became a Gator! His home showed off Gator pictures, Gator lamps, Gator cups, Gator back scratchers! He was a true Gator, through and through.

After graduation, Jim moved to North Carolina, Texas, Mississippi and, then, Florida. He then used his knowledge of sales and marketing to grow/expand his career. Through effort and relationship building, Jim purchased and ran his own business, called Publishers Reps of Florida. For many years the business flourished as an advertising placement organization.

Once retired and moved to Sun City Center, he generously volunteered his valuable effort and time to the community. He served as president of Gloucester, president of Kings Point Federation and treasurer of Samaritan Services. He was well respected, appreciated and loved.

Jimmy loved sports like baseball, supporting the Braves and Rays. He also loved watching football, supporting the Falcons and Bucs. His love of sports came from the many hours that he spent as a young boy/man enjoying games with his mother, Marty. Marty taught him to always remember… “It’s only a game!”

Jimmy loved life. He was a snarky dude, and he loved razzing people with jokes and sly comments. Some of his favorite lines were… “It must be nice!” and “You know what I mean!?” always said with winking blue eyes and a sly grin.

Jim leaves behind his sister, Leila/Lee Leverett; his niece, Beatrice/Bea Botbol; his great-niece, Leila Botbol; his great-nephew, David Botbol; and his brother-at-heart, Daniel Botbol.

Jimmy was an incredible, loyal, loving and supportive family member. You could always count on Jimmy for a car ride, a lending hand or even as someone desperately needed to help eat that last bite of tasty food during the holidays! Jimmy was supposed to be the last man standing! But, God had other plans for Jim. He’s with James, Marty and the rest of the Hancock and Gundry clan. May your wit, love and sarcasm live forever with joy in all of us, Jimmy. We will really, really, really miss you!

Celebration of Life For James R. Gundry

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kings Point North Clubhouse Banquet Room, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Guests are encouraged to wear and support their favorite sports team.

Memorial service with Father Tom Coover, Celebration of Life, shared memories, light refreshments and beverages

In lieu of flowers, suggested donations include

C.A.R.E. of Ruskin animal shelter. Jimmy loves animals and would donate to this organization, https://www.careshelter.org/donations.html/.

Samaritans Services of Sun City Center provides transportation to the residents unable to drive. Jimmy volunteered his time here, https://sccsam.org/#donate/.

Helen M. Olson

Helen M. Olson, 98, of Sun City Center, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2025, in the care of Lifepath Hospice.

Helen was born, educated and raised her family in Marshalltown, Iowa. She and her husband, Carroll, were partners in the Olson Construction Company, which built many homes in Iowa during the 1950s-1970s. Helen was instrumental in the success of this business and was known as a no-nonsense force at a time when this was a non-traditional career for women.

Their family spent summers on the South Shore of Clear Lake, Iowa, for many happy years.

In 1976, Helen and Carroll retired to Apollo Beach, and were the first residents of Eagle Lane. They enjoyed boating and fishing on Tampa Bay, as well as spending time with friends in the Apollo Beach Yacht Club. Helen loved a party, whether she was planning a game of bunco for friends or making decorations and delegating duties for the monthly meetings of the Aquasizers Club in Sun City Center. Her joy in life was evident by Helen’s parting words: “It’s been wonderful.”

She is predeceased by her husband, Carroll; her daughter, Dianne; her son, Jeff; and grandson, Dan.

Left to mourn her loss are family members, local granddaughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Olson, and daughter-in-law, Jayne Kirse; in addition to grandchildren, Jeff Cowell (Alicia), and Kimberly Cole, in Iowa; son, Tom (Beverly); and grandsons, Michael (Nina) and Jamie (Mandy), all in Texas. Helen also had eight great-grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Lauren, Andrew, Hayden, Brynn, Cohen and Baylor, and one great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte.

Donald K. Mason

Donald K. Mason, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away suddenly on July 19, 2025. He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on September 27, 1935, and grew up in Griffith, Indiana.

Don began his studies at Purdue University, attending for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he served as a military policeman stationed in Okinawa. After completing his service, he returned to Purdue and earned his degree in statistics in 1959.

On June 30, 1962, he married Marlene D. Lahaie in Marinette, Wisconsin. The couple moved to San Jose, California, where Don worked as a statistician at Lockheed Missiles & Space. While in San Jose, he earned his master’s degree in mathematics from San Jose State University in 1967. Their daughter, Michelle L. Mason, was born in San Jose in 1964.

In pursuit of further education, the family moved to Evanston, Illinois, where Don earned his Ph.D. in mathematics from Northwestern University in 1972. Their son, Scott K. Mason, was born in Evanston in 1967.

Don began his career as a mathematics professor at Elmhurst University in Elmhurst, Illinois, in 1973. He devoted nearly three decades to his passion for teaching before retiring in 2001, when he was honored with the title of professor emeritus. He was also the author of the Student Solutions Manual for Elementary Statistics, a valuable resource for students of the subject.

In retirement, Don enjoyed life in Sun City Center, where he was an enthusiastic member of the beer and wine tasting club. But above all, Don cherished his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and he took great pride in the accomplishments of his loved ones.

Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marlene; daughter, Michelle, of Sun City Center; son, Scott, of Fraser, Colorado; and granddaughter, Hannah E. Mason, of Flagstaff, Arizona. He is also survived by his nieces and their families.

A celebration of life for Don will be held on September 27, 2025, which would have been his 90th birthday, in Kings Point Banquet Room, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Jacqueline F. Rowe

Jacqueline Fitzgibbons Rowe (Jackie), of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on July 27, 2025.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, graduated from Glenbard High School in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and attended the University of Tampa, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority & many organizations. She was a benefactor of Southeastern Guide Dogs, C.A.R.E., WEDU & endowed a scholarship to the School of Nursing at the University of Tampa.

Jackie was an executive secretary for Borg-Warner Corp. In 1958 she married Daniel Rowe and moved many times during his career at B-W. She was active in S.C.C duplicate bridge and enjoyed cruises, movies, reading, puzzles and the beach. Also, in the past she enjoyed tennis, bicycling, monitoring in the fitness room & being the treasurer of the Insurance Club.

Jackie cared deeply for her family, friends and had a strong love for animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Dan; and brother, Jerry Fitzgibbons. She is survived by her loving step-daughter, Dee Ross (Art); granddaughter, Alexandra (Steve); and three beautiful great-grandchildren, many cousins and dear friends.

Donations may be made in her memory to C.A.R.E or Southeastern Guide Dog School; DOGS,Inc.