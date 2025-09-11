Lennard continues to roll

By STEVE JACKSON

Another dominating performance with an avalanche of scoring and stifling defense from the Longhorns proved to be too much for the visiting Spartans from Spoto on Aug. 29. With a first half score of 45-0, the Longhorns were able to get their starters out early and get in some Friday night young talent.

Senior running back Ronnie Wilson led the way with 147 yards on the ground with two rushing TDs and 82 yards receiving. Wilson averaged 10.5 yards a carry, gashing the Spoto defense all night.

Senior quarterback Jacob Mobley had a big night, throwing for 290 yards and three TDs in 2.5 quarters of work.

Mobley found JR Alquan Smith for a 24-yard TD pass to start the night. London Green had another impressive night with 101 receiving yards and a massive 60-yard TD bomb. Sophomore WR Chayse Brown found the end zone twice, ( one from Mobley and one from Gibson). Brown ended the night with 130 yards.

Place Kicker Zaine Lateef went 7/8 on extra points and connected on a 25-yard field goal

The Longhorn defense had a big task to stop UNLV commit WR Jesse Harden. Not only did they stop him, they almost eliminated him. The combination of CB Calvin Mobley (Bryant University commit) and FS Mekhi Williams (FSU commit) held Harden to one catch for five yards. Both Mobley and Williams had interceptions in the game. Linebackers Jaiden Jones and Charles Mcdaniel held the run in check with 10 tackles each.

The Longhorns of Coach Belton travel to Tampa for a big matchup against Blake High School next Friday night.

This past week:

Lennard 28 Blake 7

The Lennard Longhorns took their 2-0 record on the road to play the 1-1 Blake Yellow Jackets. The Longhorns were coming off a total team victory in a 58-6 rout of the Spoto Spartans. And they continued their strong start to the season with the a 29-7 win over the Yellow Jackets. The Longhorns got a huge effort from RB Ronnie Wilson, who racked up 102 yards on 19 rushing attempts and scored twice for the victors. QB Jacob Mobley, who is having a great start to his season behind center, also called his own name for 24 yards on three carries. Mobley connected with six different receivers for 106 yards, going 8-12 in the pocket. The Longhorn defense kept the Blake passing offense to eight yards but did allow 127 to the Yellow Jacket running game. The only Blake score was generated by the defense by Senior Logan Williams on a fumble recovery returned for 65 yards.

This week The Longhorns will stay on the road for a district tilt against the Gateway Eagles (Ft. Myers) on Sept. 12.

Spoto 7 Plant City 42

The Spoto Spartans (1-1) looked to rebound after a tough night in Ruskin vs. the Longhorns, visiting the 2-0 Plant City Raiders. The Raiders moved their winning streak to three games to open the season, and the Spartans are still looking to get consistency after winning their home opener. The Spoto defense struggled, giving up nearly 400 yards to the Raiders offense, 241 of those yards from Plant City QBs.

The Spartans will return to Spoto HS after being on the road for a couple of games and will face the winless King Lions (0-3).

East Bay 15 Newsome 24

The East Bay Indians looked for back-to-back home wins in welcoming the 0-2 Newsome Wolves. The Indians were coming off a hard fought 12-7 game vs. Hillsborough to get in the win column. East Bay fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss to the Wolves. Newsome picked up its first win of the season as the team heads into a district game vs. Sumner in Lithia. The Indians picked up 92 yards on the ground from sophomore Gavin Altman on three carries and another 59 on 12 carries from Junior Richard McClary. The defense allowed 288 yards in the home loss but did force a fumble and picked off a pass to end Newsome drives. The Indians are still working on building an identity under new head coach DeAndra Simmons.

The Indians head to the road to Bloomingdale to take on the 1-1 Bulls. Bloomingdale did not play last week.

Riverview 20 Middleton 6

Rounding out the South Shore 6, the Riverview Sharks hit the road to play the Middleton Tigers in a match-up of two 1-1 teams. The Sharks were coming off a tough home loss to the other Riverview, Sarasota Riverview, 42-7. Riverview moved to 2-1, getting back into the win column after the OT thriller home opener win vs. Hillsborough. The Sharks focused their game-plan on the ground game with four different running backs touching the pigskin, combining for 136 yards. Senior Jordan Bailey led the charge with 49 of those yards. Junior Jason Greenwell scored the only rushing TD. Junior Edgar Luna broke a long return for 75 yards to star on special teams.

The Sharks return home on Sept. 12 to play the 3-0 Plant City Raiders.