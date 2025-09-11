Hillsborough County Fair lovers prepare now for discounts, contests, volunteer hours and more

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Hillsborough County Fair pre-season is underway, with dates and deadlines set for contests, pageants and tributes, including for this year’s class of Harvest Award recipients.

Flash-sale ticket discounts are set to run occasionally before the start of the 12-day fair, which runs Oct. 30 through Nov. 11, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover at 215 Sydney Washer Road. Also offered are discount days tied to certain themes, such as for the military and senior citizens and volunteer opportunities for people of all ages.

“If you like people, helping others, agriculture, or even if you like home goods or family living or horticulture, we can find a volunteer opportunity for you,” said Betty Jo Tompkins, a member of the fair’s executive board. “That includes for teenagers looking to earn Bright Futures service hours and for senior citizens who just want to do something different.”

Harvest Awards recognize families, individuals and organizations for their achievement and commitment to agriculture and to preserve the agricultural heritage of Hillsborough County.

This year’s honorees include Travis and Amber Council, who, on 600 acres of farmland in south Hillsborough and north Manatee counties, grow 14 varieties of grass and ground cover. The Councils said they look forward to celebrating four generations of family farmers, having “grown them on the farm from start to finish.”

The awards ceremony is set for Oct. 9 at noon, with invites to roughly 300 involved in agriculture, business, education and government. A dinner that night is to recognize agricultural education teachers, volunteers, sponsors, market buyers and other fair cooperators.

Set to serve as ambassadors for the annual fair are this year’s Harvest Queen and Court, which will be determined at junior and senior queen pageants Sept. 27.

For online review and download are rules and application deadlines for a wide range of contests, including costume, hay bale, tractor driving, kids pedal tractor pull, picnic table decoration, photography, rain barrel decoration, whip cracking, youth horticulture, youth speech, baby pageant and children’s pageants. Arts and crafts contests showcase the best of age-old traditions, including sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting, baking, canning, food dehydration and woodworking.

Creative Junk Therapy, in collaboration with the Florida Conservation Coalition (FCC), is bringing back the popular Recycle Yard Waste competition.

The county fair since its inception has been heralded as a way for youth to prepare for livestock shows at both the Florida State Fair in Tampa, and the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City. The state fair is set for Feb. 5-16. Strawberry festival dates are Feb. 26 through March 9. Key youth livestock dates for the Hillsborough County Fair include Nov. 1 market shows for turkeys, goats and steers and the Nov. 9 market show for lambs and swine.

The Super Plant Auction is set again for the fair’s final Sunday, Nov. 9. Legendary grower Roy Davis, 93, returns as sale chairman. He said early this week he has lined up more than a dozen local nurseries to provide the best of their offerings, “and there’s more to come.”

The auction, run by the FCC, is the brainchild of Davis and Tompkins, the coalition’s founder, who serves also on the executive board of the Hillsborough County Fair Board of Directors. Tompkins started the annual auction when she was executive director of the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District, for which she continues her affiliation as an elected supervisor. Davis, as well, was an HSWCD supervisor and chair.

High-quality plant materials, grown by local nurserymen and available at reasonable prices through a live auction, include an array of annuals, perennials, landscape and butterfly plants, ferns, bushes, trees and plant nutrition items. Proceeds benefit youth scholarships and conservation mini-grants.

“Get great plants at a great cost for landscaping or to give as holiday gifts,” Tompkins said. “It’s beautiful to give people cut flowers. But if you give them a plant, it doesn’t last just two weeks. It might last 20 years, and fruit trees produce hundreds of pieces of fruit over the years.”

Included in this year’s list of Harvest Awards is recognition for Lifetime Achievement (Bill and Rhonda Burnette), Outstanding Woman in Agriculture (Casey Simmons Runkles), Outstanding Agribusiness (Florida Mineral Salt & Ag Products) and Outstanding Public and Community Service (Tampa Family Health Centers).

A special award each year is set aside for someone whose legacy transcends their death. This year’s recipient is Tompkins’ son, Christopher Tompkins, who like his mother and his father, served as HSWCD elected supervisors. A Brandon High and University of Florida graduate, Chris Tompkins served as a Brandon agricultural lawyer and was a longtime leader in the Hillsborough County Republican Party. In high school he was a congressional page, and in college he was the student government president and the school’s first national Truman Scholar. He spent his first years after law school working as an aide for State Rep. Faye Culp in Tallahassee, where he helped write the state’s Y2K technology plan, before the start of the 21st century. He was on the campaign trail in 2004, running for the state legislature, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. Chris passed away 10 months later in April 2005. He was 34.

“By the time he was a little teeny kid, Chris had participated in multiple fairs throughout the state of Florida,” Tompkins said. “He was passionate about fairs and festivals. But I think my son’s greatest attribute was the fact that every time some great opportunity came to him, the first thing he thought was how to pay it forward and to make it available to other people.”

For more on fair dates, offers, applications, deadlines and opportunities, visit www.HillsboroughCountyFair.com or call 813-737-FAIR.