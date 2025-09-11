Dr. Craig Amshel and Absolute Surgical Specialists celebrate 20 years in Sun City

By Kathie Stamps

Craig Amshel, M.D. discovered his career path when he was a teenager in Los Angeles. “I’ve wanted to become a surgeon since high school biology when my dissection of a shark became the model for all the other biology classes,” he said.

The route to opening his own surgical center was paved with school and more school. The California native went to UCLA with an ROTC scholarship and med school at the University of Kansas. Surgical internships and residencies took him to Virginia, Connecticut and Arizona, and then he served in the U.S. Army in Operation Desert Shield.

In 2003, Dr. Amshel came to the University of Miami for a colorectal surgical fellowship and has been in Florida ever since. He opened Absolute Surgical Specialists in Sun City Center in August 2005.

“I decided to be independent early in my career,” he said. “I am not a hospital employee, so if needed, I will refer you to the best and who I would go to myself.”

During the past two decades, he has seen over 17,000 patients for colorectal and gastrointestinal procedures and surgeries.

His practice has also branched out to include Botox treatments for migraines, sweaty palms and other conditions, as well as Emsella high-frequency treatments for health problems, such as incontinence and ED, and Emsculpt body sculpting.

Dr. Amshel became a medical marijuana physician advocate nine years ago, when Florida voters approved Amendment 2 on Nov. 8, 2016. The legalities are spelled out in Article X, Section 29 of the Florida Constitution, allowing the use of marijuana for debilitating medical conditions.

“I became a firm believer of the benefits of marijuana after witnessing my close high school friend deteriorate from chemotherapy,” he said. “He could not hold any food or liquids down and needed to be hospitalized. The doctor told him that if he was able to obtain marijuana, he would be allowed to smoke it. Another friend and I were able to bring him some, and the next day my buddy was able to tolerate food and was soon discharged.”

Patient-centered care is at the top of Dr. Amshel’s daily to-do list. The best part of his job is “the satisfaction of figuring out what is causing a patient’s problem, being capable of treating the problem,and seeing how much better the patient feels after treatment,” he said.

A typical week for him involves clinic days on Monday and Wednesday, the office surgical suite on Tuesday and Thursday for colonoscopies, upper endoscopies, port removals and skin mass removals, and then operations on Friday at an ambulatory surgical center in Tampa for gallbladders, hernias, hemorrhoid and other anorectal operations, lipomas and port placements. He completes paperwork, reviews upcoming patient charts and cleans the lobby fish tank on the weekends.

As often as is humanly possible, patient appointments are scheduled within a week or two. “Your time is just as valuable as mine,” Dr. Amshel said. Patients get a call on their birthday from Absolute Surgical Specialists to personally wish them a great day.

Dr. Amshel chose the SouthShore area 20 years ago and continues to support the local community as best as he can. “I choose to work with SouthShore businesses over other businesses in the state,” he said, citing markets, restaurants, contractors, schools, and youth and social groups.

He does, however, still have his original high school car from his hometown of Los Angeles, a 1978 Firebird. He has owned it since ’85 and has restored it over the years, complete with Florida license plates.

Past, present and future patients are invited to attend Absolute Surgical Specialists’ 20th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 3-6 p.m., at 1046 Cypress Village Blvd. Visit www.absolutesurg.com for more information.