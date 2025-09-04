Tickets on sale now for Prescription: Murder

By LOIS KINDLE

The MacBeth and Cheese community theater company will present Prescription: Murder Sept., 19 to 21 and Sept. 26 to 28, at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin.

If you’re into tales of suspense, deception and psychological tension with surprising plot twists and memorable characters, this production is one you won’t want to miss.

Prescription: Murder is based on the 1962 original play written by Richard Levinson and William Link, which later inspired the creation of the iconic TV detective Columbo.

The play is a classic thriller involving a brilliant psychiatrist who plans to murder his wife with the help of his mistress and make it look like a robbery. But Columbo sees through the deception, leading to a battle of wits. Just when it seems Dr. Flemming may succeed in pushing Columbo off the case, someone slips up, setting the stage for a clever trap and an unexpected finale.

Tickets for the 2½-hour production, including two 15-minute intermissions, are $25 for Firehouse Cultural Center members and $30 for nonmembers. They can be purchased online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/ or by calling 813-645-7651.

The show includes seven incredibly talented performers, some of whom will be making their theatrical debut. In order of appearance, they are Cinda Goeken as Miss Petrie, Jack Parry as Dr. Roy Flemming, Tiffany Williams as Claire Flemming, Alana Kelly as Susan Hudson, Jim Sigel as Lt. Columbo, Kelvin Rolon as Dave Gordon and Ken Dockum as the delivery person.

“We were drawn to Prescription: Murder because it’s such an engaging mystery,” said Anna Hoyt, who co-directs the show with Mitchell Perera. “There’s a unique thrill in sitting in a theater full of people, all of you piecing the puzzle together and wondering how the story will unravel. Few plays capture that shared suspense better than this one.

“On top of that, you can’t deny the worldwide phenomenon that is Columbo,” she continued. “We loved the idea of bringing such a beloved character to life on stage, offering audiences the chance to spend an evening with Columbo.”

Hoyt said audiences are in for a unique treat.

“From the preshow music to the final song, we have specially curated a playlist that will make audiences feel as though they are starring in their own detective film,” she said. “It will really get them in the mood to solve a mystery!”

About the directors

Anna Hoyt and Mitchell Perera share both a deep love for the stage and a strong connection to the Firehouse Cultural Center. Hoyt is best known for her award-winning portrayal of Annie Wilkes in Macbeth & Cheese’s stage adaptation of Misery, a performance that earned her a Monti Award for Best Lead Actress. The award honors outstanding talent in community theater in our area.

Perera, a filmmaker who’s directed several short films and a feature film, recently turned his creative eye toward theater. His May performance in A Few Good Men earned him a Monti Award nomination for Best Lead Actor.

Prescription: Murder marks the first time Hoyt and Perera are directing a stage production, their combined experience and passion for storytelling make this a natural next step in their theatrical journey.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is at 101 First Ave. NW, Ruskin. For more information, call 813-645-6751.