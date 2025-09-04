Supreme Paver Experts brings new lease on life

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

When opportunity knocked, Bill Hallman answered, launching a new business in his new town, building on skills and talents to do right by others and to make pavers shine.

The late-career change to launch Supreme Paver Sealing and Pressure Washing, known also as Supreme Paver Experts, came after Hallman beat cancer and left St. Petersburg for life in Sun City Center. His career stood with a 10-year stint in real estate, following a 40-year commitment to the auto industry, including as a management consultant for car dealerships. It was time, Hallman said, “to get out from behind the desk,” and to tackle the challenges of outdoor work, focused on his interests in paver sealing and restoration.

“Everyone’s got a second, third and fourth act, and I wanted to do something different,” said Hallman, who had done paving and pressure washing on and off throughout the years, before launching his business. “One thing led to another, and here I am.”

He stands today as a well-reviewed master certified technician, “which basically means I went through all the training and everything that goes along with that,” Hallman said, noting the roughly 100 videos on his YouTube challenge that attest to his work and acclamations, as well as his work to train and mentor others in the field.

The company website, at supremetampabay.com/, offers tips and testaments that speak to Hallman’s expertise and work ethos, including insight for seasonal paver maintenance, the benefits of paver sealing, paver problems unique to Florida’s climate and more. “Have had driveway cleaned and sealed three times in last nine years,” reads one review. “Always was splotchy looking and didn’t last. Bill did it this time, and it looks better than new.”

“It’s awesome when you hire someone to do a service and by the time they’re done, you realize you have another family member,” reads another review. “Thank you, Bill, for your personal touch.”

As for his day job, it’s about uncovering for homeowners the beauty in the drab, much like putting a fresh coat of paint on weather-beaten house exteriors. “I consider myself more like a boutique business, where the focus is on quality, not quantity, and on using top-quality materials and techniques,” Hallman said.

To wit, Hallman’s three-step cleaning process includes treatment for efflorescence, the white, crystalline deposits on the surface of porous building materials, which comes through concrete blocks if not sealed correctly. The second step is an organic cleaner (to kill mold, primarily) and then a third-step cleaning to degrease and neutralize. “We prefer to let that set overnight, so everything dries and we can see exactly what it looks like in the morning,” Hallman said. “Then, we put in all new joint sand and two coats of a urethane, water-based sealer.”

Hallman’s business focuses strictly on sealing and restoration, which at times involves tinting old pavers so that their faded colors shine. “Sometimes we can save somebody from having to replace an entire driveway,” Hallman said, noting that it costs many dollars more per square foot to put in a driveway by hand.

While he wouldn’t classify himself as such, it’s easy to see how Hallman could be considered an altruistic artist, who studies form and takes to heart a customer’s needs.

“We have some customers who keep up on their cleaning religiously,” Hallman said. “And we have some customers who don’t seal their pavers. They start getting weeds, sands and insects coming up between the joints, and that’s when they call us to rectify the situation.”

For sure, every customer is different, and part of being a good businessman is to adapt to the needs of others. “Most of our customers end up being friends, and they refer people to us constantly,” Hallman said. “A lot of our customers are older people, and we try to help them out as much as we can, and we do a lot of community service work as well”

Hallman noted his company’s support for Wounded Warriors and for tending to the pavers at the Veterans Memorial area at South Pebble Beach Boulevared in Sun City Center.

Hallman is proud of his five-star Google rating and Nextdoor “favorite” designation. He’ll retire for good, he said, “only when I can’t do it any longer.”

His advice to people looking to switch careers and/or to launch a new career or business is homespun wisdom at its best. “It’s like that old saying, that if you do what you enjoy doing, you never work a day in your life,” Hallman said. “When I sign a customer up, I’m just as excited as they are for what the end results are going to be.”

For more, visit www.supremetampabay.com or call 813-853-3557.