Sumner Football stumbles on the road

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner headed off to Armwood for their first road game of the season looking to reverse the outcome from their 2024 game vs. Armwood in the Tank. It wasn’t to be as the 37th FLA ranked (MaxPreps) Hawks came away with the 31-14 win over the Stingrays. Both teams entered the game coming off wins. The Rays were coming off a strong performance with the 27-17 win over Bartram Trail. Armwood was coming off a 38-21 home opening win over Gaither. The game featured two ESPN Top 100 players, Jalen Waters from the Hawks and the Stingrays Jamareis Conyers, both playing primarily in the defensive secondary.

The Hawks opened the scoring with a TD and FG to take a 10-0 lead for the only scoring in the first quarter. The Stingrays started their comeback with an 8-yard touchdown, Antonio Balaguer (13/26 for 243 yards) to RB Tommy Scott, with 3 minutes elapsed in the second quarter. After a Sumner punt, the Hawks moved the ball and added another TD to move the lead to 17-7. The Rays offense mounted a late second quarter drive punctuated with an 80-yard completion from Balaguer to Tyler Lynch (124 yards receiving on 5 catches) to move within a FG as the first half came to an end and had the Stingrays in striking distance only down 17-14.

The Sumner stout defense and penalties kept the Stingrays in the game. One of the key moments occurred just before the end of the first half where the defense came up with a big sack to keep the Hawks from any momentum to add points heading to the locker room. Special teams contributed a big stop when Armwood lined up for a FG but tried to pass out of it, however, the Stingrays were ready and sent the Hawks backward and they took over the ball on downs.

The Hawks defense played a tough second half and forced a number of Sumner turnovers. The first, an interception as the Stingrays were driving for the go-ahead score. Balaguer was trying to hook up with a receiver at the Armwood five yard line but the Hawks jumped the pattern and picked off the pass. The turnover didn’t result in any points but Armwood forced a fumble that they converted into a score to push the lead to 24-14 and added another TD midway through the fourth quarter to push the lead to 31-14. The Stingrays were pushing for a late score but the Hawks picked off another pass to end the threat.

The Stingrays will be returning to the Tank to face the Wharton Wildcats on Sept. 5 looking to get back in the win column and build momentum heading to play a conference opponent, Newsome, where they will look to avenge a playoff loss at Newsome to end their 2024 season.

The Morgan football program got underway this past Thursday, Aug. 28, with a 6-0 JV win over Durant as Marlo Hollingshed works to build towards a Varsity program for the 2026 season. The Stingray JV will play the Mustangs this Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7P.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore HS games.

