Nurse practitioner relocates, expands Desired Image MedSpa

By LOIS KINDLE

A fire in 2021 forced April Primrous FN to a rented room within the Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa & Boutique at 210 Apollo Beach Blvd.

After the latter closed last January, Primrous pivoted. Formerly a sole practitioner, she decided to go big, acquired and completely remodeled the space, and began assembling a diverse team of professionals to expand her family practice.

When she reopened in June, the team included the following:

• Three hair stylists, who specialize in all hair types and textures.

• An esthetician specializing in facials, lashes and body contouring.

• A lash technician who focuses strictly on lash extensions.

• A full-service nail tech.

• A nail specialist who specializes in senior foot care, natural nails and toenail restoration.

• A permanent make-up artist.

• And a massage specialist.

Together, they offer clients a holistic experience, blending expert clinical care with personal pampering.

“At Desired Image Medspa, we don’t just offer treatments — we offer trust, expertise from a highly trained nurse practitioner with over 20 years of experience and personalized care,” said Primous, 45. “Our clients choose us because we combine advanced medical aesthetics and beauty treatments with a warm, welcoming environment where results and relationships matter most.”

Services include a wide array of beauty enhancements, wellness and pain relief, weight management, body contouring and detoxification.

As a family nurse practitioner who specializes in aesthetics, Primous is licensed to do it all, including the issuance of prescriptions. She has special certifications for Botox and filler treatments, medical weight loss, PDO threading (nonsurgical lift procedures) and hormone replacement therapies for both men and women.

All consultations are free.

“I chose aesthetics because I’m passionate about helping people regain their confidence and feel truly good about themselves,” Primous said.

She additionally offers IV nutrition, a variety of vitamin and peptide injections, hair restoration, sports and employments physicals, pain/steroid injections and more.

“We’re one of only a few places that doesn’t require a contract for weight loss – or eight, 12 or 16 week prepayments,” she said.

Desired Image MedSpa is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, visit https://desiredimagemedspa.com/ or call 727-999-3040.

More about the owner

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Primous moved to Florida eight years ago for a change in weather. She lives in Waterset and has two sons, ages 19 and 26.

In her spare time she loves to travel, enjoys the beach and anything Disney.

She also enjoys giving back to the community.

Free, informational Wellness Wednesdays, covering a variety of wellness topics, like menopause, hormone replacement, hair and skin care, proper foot care and the benefits of vitamins, are underway at the practice once a month at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Due to limited seating, RSVPs are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome if there’s space.

Desired Image MedSpa will be part of the GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club Triple Club Bingo, Oct. 3, and Girls of the World Inc. team in the Oct. 4 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It’s also a sponsor of the Ms. Sun City Center Pageant on Oct. 29.