Dress up, lace up for the 4th Annual GOTW Sneaker Ball

By LOIS KINDLE

It’s nice to dress up once in a while and go out for an evening of dining and dancing. And how much fun would it be if you could accessorize your attire with sneakers or athletic shoes. That’s the dress code at every annual Girls of the World Inc. Sneaker Ball.

The idea is to pair elegance with comfort to keep guests happy and dancing all night long.

There’s a reason for that, said the charity’s founder and CEO, Lea Manningham.

“This isn’t just another event,” she said. “It’s a celebration of empowerment, community and the future of the young girls and women in our life-changing programs.

“Over the years, this event has raised funding to help hundreds of girls find their voices and reach their full potential,” Manningham continued. “Your attendance means you stand with breaking the cycle of poverty, empowering dreams and creating tomorrow’s leaders. It means you make a difference.”

This year’s 4th annual sneaker ball is themed Flappers & Fedoras, and guests are invited to channel their inner Gatsby with 1920s-inspired attire – think pearls, pinstripes and flapper dresses. Themed attire is a fun option for those in a Roaring ’20s mood.

The event will feature a full meal, provided by Girls of the World; cash bar; silent auction and 50/50 raffle; photos by Ralph Jaboin and dance music by DJ Stephen Dorfield. It will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center.

Tickets are $50 per person, and table sponsorships range from $500 to $5,000. See https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/flappers-and-fedoras-a-jazz-sneaker-gala/ or call 813-810-1396 for information on the perks that come with them.

This year Girls of the World is honoring Gabe Porrata, owner of Chick-fil-A in Riverview, and Albert Soto, Amazon general manager, at the event as its distinguished community leaders.

Sneaker Ball attendees must be 18 and older.

Girls of the World Inc. is celebrating 16 years as a nonprofit this year.

“The Sneaker Ball is our largest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds go toward scholarships, college tours and programming costs,” Manningham said.

Last year’s ball raised $25,000. Other sources of funding come from the Girls of the World’s annual Tea Party, private donors, sponsorships and grants. Current benefactors include the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, Interfaith Social Action Council, Mabel and Ellsworth Simmons Charitable Foundation, 100 Woman Who Care Southshore and the Junior League of Tampa.

“Come and dress up fancy to support a great organization,” Manningham said. “Your presence makes a difference. Together we will continue to empower our girls to dream bigger and achieve more.”

For the holidays, GOTW members are collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the community’s grade-school-aged children of families in need. If you’re attending the ball, just bring your donation with you. If you can’t attend, you can drop off a toy or two at the GOTW office, 300 Frandorson Circle, Apollo Beach, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.

For tickets or more information on the 4th annual Girls of the World Inc. Sneaker Ball, call Manningham at 813-810-1396.