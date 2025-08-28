Stingray Football gets team win in home opener vs. Bartram Trail Avenges last season’s opening day loss in Jacksonville

By FRANCIS FEDOR

In a marquee match-up, the Bartram Trail Bears arrived in the Tank as the MaxPreps 34th ranked team in Florida to start the season facing Sumner for the 2025 home opener. The Stingrays, coming off a strong performance against Jesuit, another top 50 ranked team, were up to the challenge. Last season, the Rays traveled on the long bus trip to Jacksonville, but this year, Bartram Trail trekked I-75 to Riverview, giving the Rays an advantage.

The Bears opened the scoring, driving quickly down the field after connecting on a couple of long pass plays and punching it in from the 2-yard line to score the game’s first TD. The Stingrays put together a drive of their own when Junior QB Antonio Balaguer was picked off to end the drive. The Sumner defense stepped up, getting a huge interception by Robert Garcia’s racing down the sideline, shaking tacklers, to tie the game at seven. It was a key moment in the game, shifting momentum to the Stingrays. After an exchange of punts, the Bears were on the move, but the Stingray defense again stepped up. This time it was Tyler Lynch with the pick six, intercepting the pass and scoring to give Sumner its first lead of the night.

Bartram got a long return on the ensuing kickoff, setting them up near mid-field. The Bears moved the ball and thought they had a TD, but it was called back for a holding penalty, forcing a FG attempt that went left of the goalpost. Sumner QB Balaguer seized the moment and connected with WR Taesean Robinson for an 80-yard TD to extend the Stingray lead to 20-7 at the half.

Sumner started the second half at its 20 after a touch-back. The Bears tipped a Balaguer pass, and another Bartram defender gathered it in and found the end zone to open the second half scoring, pulling the Bears within a TD. After a Stingray punt, the defense stalled a Bears’ drive, holding Bartram to a FG and closing the gap to 20-17. The teams traded drives until the mid-fourth quarter. Balaguer extended Stingray drives, draining time off the clock and relegated the Bears offense to spectators until Balaguer found Robinson for a critical TD to extend the lead to 27-17 with just six minutes left in the game. Robinson finished the game with seven catches and 161 yards. Balaguer completed 13 of 25 passes for 205 yards. The TD made it a two score advantage for the Stingrays.

The Sumner defense rose up, stopping the Bears on a fourth-and-one situation near mid-field with Bartram needing points. The Rays D stuffed the Bears play call and took over on downs. The Sumner offense picked up a couple of first downs, draining the clock to near zero. Balaguer took a knee to punctuate a big win to open Head Coach George Selvie’s second season.

The Stingrays now turn their attention to avenging their second loss of last season when Armwood came into the Tank with former Sumner star players. The Rays have momentum as they travel to Armwood on Aug. 29th and look to open the season with consecutive wins, building on the successful home win over the Bears.

