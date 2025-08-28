Obituaries for the week of August 28, 2025

Susan M. Howard

Susan Myers Howard, of Sun City Center, FL, 80, died on Aug. 19, 2025, at The Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida, following open-heart surgery, during which her heart was found to be severely more compromised than anticipated. For the past year she had undergone difficult treatments for endocrine cancer, which contributed to her body’s inability to survive the surgery.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Myers Boucher, of Orrington, Maine; her stepdaughter, Amy Howard, of Windsor, CT; brothers-in-law Frederick Boucher of Orrington, Maine, and Robert Rider of Naples, FL; nieces, Nancy Beckert, of Newbury, NH, Deborah Games of Kirksville, MO, and Virginia Andrews of Bountiful, UT; and nephews, James Rider, of Medway, MA, and Peter Games, of Boise, ID. Susie is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas L. Howard, of Sun City Center, FL, and sister, Gail Myers Rider, of Naples, FL.

Susan was born in Hartford, CT, on Feb. 20, 1945, to Glenn Howard Myers and Flora Hine Myers of West Hartford, and Farmington, CT. She was the youngest of three sisters, a fun role she played all her life. Her young years were spent in West Hartford and then in Farmington. Starting in her seventh grade, she attended Oxford School in Hartford, graduating in 1963, and went on to William Smith College in Geneva, NY, graduating in 1967. After college, she returned to Hartford and worked for The Travelers Insurance Company and then for The Aetna, from which she later retired.

Growing up in West Hartford, she attended the West Hartford Congregational Church where she was a member of its high school choir. There she learned classical church music, a knowledge and love that stayed with her all her life. During the last few years of her life, she attended The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center and became a member of their Bell Choir – an activity which she truly loved.

Susie married James McAslan in 1969. They lived in Avon, CT, with their wonderful Black Labrador, Dinah. After their divorce she remarried – to Doug Howard in 1981. They lived in Avon until their retirement, when they moved to Florida, eventually moving into Freedom Plaza Retirement Community in Sun City Center.

Susie had a few passions, one of which was her four-legged friends. She loved dogs and cared for many during her lifetime, volunteering at various animal rescue centers and having her own dogs until no longer possible. As a baby she adored her “nigh didan” (her family Dalmatian) before she could even walk or talk.

She loved sports of all kinds. As a young child she memorized all the major baseball stars and their batting averages to the delight of her dad who was also an adamant fan. Later, she was an avid NE Patriots fan. And then there was golf. Again, following one of her father’s (and husband’s) passions, she became a proficient player, competing in club tournaments and organizing a few as well. When it came to joining family gatherings including any games, Susie was always a happy participant. She loved the game of bridge and regularly played with her friends at Freedom Plaza.

Another love was Cape Cod. She spent many summers there as a child, and it ended up being a place she (and later, Doug) kept returning to all her life, the ocean, the beaches, the wind and the surf, AND the lobster.

Although Susie never had children of her own, she connected with them, perhaps more than with adults, as if she never wanted to grow up and decided not to. People easily connected to her friendly and unassuming way. She was a free and loving spirit. She will be deeply missed by all who know and love her.

A Memorial Service for friends and family is planned for later in the fall at The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. Details of the service will be found on its website, SCCUMC.com/.

Richard Charles Ihrke

Richard Charles Ihrke, 88, of Kings Point, Sun City Center, Florida, went peacefully to his eternal home on August 16, 2025.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on November 13, 1936, one of five sons and two daughters born to the late Norman and Thelma Ihrke. He joined the United States Air Force as an 18-year-old. He later worked for Pontiac Motors for 25 years, retiring as a foundry supervisor. In June of 2017 he moved from White Lake, Michigan, to Sun City Center, Florida.

He has been a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church since 2017.

Richard enjoyed playing baseball, golfing, fishing and flying his airplane. As a flight instructor he was able to share his passion for flying with others.

Richard is survived by Mary, his devoted wife of 47 years; children, Kim Elser (Garry), Christopher Ihrke (Gina); stepchildren, Ted Jackson (Leeann), Faye Smith (Greg), Tracey Kirk; three brothers, Bob Ihrke (Martha), Ron Ihrke (Mary), Randy Ihrke (Debra); and was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren, large extended family and countless friends.

A Life Celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Robert Kelly

Robert “Bob” Kelly passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2025, surrounded by love.

He leaves behind his devoted wife of 42 years, Dee; his son, Brandon, and grandson, Robert; and his son, Justin, daughter-in-law, Alexandra, and grandson, William; and loving cousin, Priscilla Barreiro and family.

Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1967. Following his service, he built a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades in sports television. He began at NBC in accounting, worked his way up to production manager, spent time at Fox Sports and later joined CBS Sports, where he contributed as a producer for the Howard Stern Show.

Beyond his career, Bob’s life was filled with passions that reflected his vibrant spirit. Music was at the heart of who he was—he loved testing family and friends on artists and songs, often turning gatherings into joyful games of musical trivia. He also found peace on the water, whether boating along the Hudson River or enjoying the beauty of North Lake in Sun City Center.

Bob will be remembered not only for his many accomplishments but also for his sharp wit, warm humor and deep love as a husband, father, friend, father-in-law and grandfather. His legacy of laughter, kindness and devotion will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Maj. Charles D Powell

Maj. Charles D Powell (Chuck), pilot, USAF retired, passed away on August 7, 2025, at age 94.

The son of Charles William and Mildren Kramer Powell, he was born on October 28, 1930, in Akron, Michigan.

He grew up in Akron, graduated from Akron High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Alma University in Alma, Michigan.

He joined the Air Force as a navigator, then a pilot until his retirement from service.

Among his many interests were his success as a sail boat racer, winning many trophies over the years, and his love of golf.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, whom he married in July of 1960.

He leaves behind his beloved daughter, Lynn; her husband, Michael McGinty; grandchildren, Stephen and Catherine, of Unionville, Connecticut; his granddaughter, Tasha; great-grandchildren Tristan and June, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Laurene D. Powell; niece, Sue; nephew, Chuck, of Bay City, Michigan; cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by both parents, his only son, David R. Powell, of Sun City; his brothers, William (Bill) and Elwood; sisters, Audry, Ethel and Thelma.

A service to honor Chuck’s life will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.