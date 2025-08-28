Freedom Plaza Veterans to take part in Honor Flight

By LOIS KINDLE

Six military Veterans living at Freedom Plaza will be on board Sept. 16 when the 54th Mission of the Honor Flight of West Central Florida takes off to Washington, D.C.

The Tampa-based nonprofit organization’s stated purpose is to transport as many American Veterans as possible to our nation’s capital to visit memorials built to honor their service and sacrifice. The one-day, all-expense-paid trip takes off from the St. Petersburg – Clearwater International Airport.

Priority is currently given to World War II and Korean Veterans and other Veterans who may be terminally ill.

Freedom Plaza Veterans Benny Blackshire, Stanley Conway-Clouse, Jay Heinen, Richard Moore, Greg Phelps and John Stephens will be honored on the upcoming flight. Each of them will be accompanied by a dedicated guardian for the entire trip, in this case a pastor, a stepson and four Freedom Plaza associates. Honor Flight of West Central Florida is covering all costs for the Veterans, and the guardians’ expenses are sponsored by the Retired Officers’ Corporation at Freedom Plaza and the Military Family Support Trust.

At a required orientation ahead of time, Veterans and guardians receive a shirt, hat and bag/backpack they need to wear during their Honor Flight. Veterans are permitted to wear a hat displaying their service if they choose.

Time to go

Before takeoff, the Freedom Plaza group will gather at the airport with Veterans and guardians from across the region, before flying off on their unforgettable Honor Flight excursion.

“This experience represents everything we stand for at Freedom Plaza – honoring our Veterans, supporting one another and building lasting memories together,” said Angie Roher, executive director at Freedom Plaza. “We are incredibly proud of our residents and our associates who will be part of this once-in-a-lifetime journey.”

Everyone on the flight participates in a guided tour of Washington, D.C., which includes visits to the National World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and other national memorials. They will return at 7 p.m. the same day to a huge Welcome Home Celebration at the St. Petersburg – Clearwater International Airport, 14700 Terminal Blvd., Clearwater.

The public is invited to honor them. Just show up and join the celebration!

“It’s an incredible experience,” said Freedom Plaza resident Roger Zwieg, who went on an Honor Flight with his grandson Brian Kleinschmidt as his escort in May 2019. Now 95, he recalls the trip fondly.

“I was so impressed with how well organized it was, how well everything was communicated and how smoothly we were transported around Washington, D.C.,” said the former Air Force and Air National Guard Veteran of 30 years, who retired as a major. “All of the memorials were very impressive and very touching – especially the Korean War Memorial. My childhood friend, Army Cpl. William “Billy” Thomas O’Hara, died [at age 20] in a North Korean prison camp during the war.

Kleinschmidt also raved about the Welcome Back Ceremony.

“It was spectacular! Hundreds of people were there,” he said. “It was such a warm homecoming after a very long day. I encourage anyone who has the opportunity to be on one of these Honor Flights to do it.”

About Honor Flight of WCF

As a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, Honor Flight of West Central Florida depends solely on volunteers and donations to honor and transport Veterans to Washington, D.C. All but two cents of every dollar the charity receives goes directly to its mission.

Four Honor Flights take place each year – two in the spring and two in the fall. They include Veterans from Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

Veterans can apply online at https://www.honorflightwcf.org/honorflight-application.php/ or download, complete and send one to Honor Flight of West Central Florida, P. O. Box 55661, St. Petersburg, FL 33732.

To become a guardian, volunteer or to make a donation, visit https://www.honorflightwcf.org/. Corporate sponsorships are always welcome.

For more information, email info@honorflightwcf.org/ or call 727-498-6079.